[1.1] New ending online, new costumes and easy mode added

Dear players,

Thank you all for your recent support and encouragement! During this time, we've received a lot of suggestions and comments from players. All of them are really helpful!

After more than a month of struggle, we have improved the game's experience, difficulty balance and added new costumes, while also adding a more complete ending. Players who have already finished the game can also experience the new ending through the cover of the "On the Eve of an Ending".

Meanwhile, due to time constraints, the translation of some languages and English/Japanese voiceover

are still in progress, we will update them as soon as possible.

New Features

Added new costumes Added Easy Mode Added new ending

Bug Fixed

Optimized the checkpoint of Immortal Lizard Fixed the problem of some text out of the box Fixed the problem of missing avatars in some dialogues Fixed the bug of the position of fighting robots in the training ground Fixed the problem of inaccurate guidance. Fixed the problem of misplaced points in the protection of enemy soldiers.

Adjustment of balance