Alpha 20.4 b42 stable

Hello everyone!
While the majority of the team is heavy at work on Alpha 21, we are excited to give you A20.4 b42 stable today!
Server owners will need to add/modify these 2 new properties in the serverconfig.xml. These filters will help players find your server.
<property name="Region" value="NorthAmericaEast" />
Values must be one of the following:
NorthAmericaEast, NorthAmericaWest, CentralAmerica, SouthAmerica, Europe, Russia, Asia, MiddleEast, Africa, Oceania
<property name="Language" value="English" />
Values: Use any language name that your players would expect to search for. Should be the English name of the language, e.g. not "Deutsch" but "German". This is a filter name only and DOES NOT SET the language for players.
If no region is entered on the server end, you will not be able to find the server.
For everyone who played EXP:
There is no change between b41 and b42, we just had to adjust the buildnumber.
A20.4 b42 changelog:
Added
- Language selection under Video > UI. Defaults to the platform's language (on Steam the language that is selected in Steam for the game, otherwise the host system's language)
- EOS P2P networking for cross platform P2P games
- Destroy area attacks partial blocks it moves into
- AI ApproachAndAttackTarget decreases path update rate at farther distances
- Path generation canceling on a new path request
- Cr console command u, utimed and ue parameters
Changed
- Launcher on Windows now stores log files in %APPDATA%/7DaysToDie/logs folder
- Screenshots are stored in <UserDataFolder>/Screenshots (i.e. the folder that also stores saves, e.g. on Windows %APPDATA%/7DaysToDie/Screenshots)
- Mods are now loaded from <UserDataFolder>/Mods (i.e. the folder that also stores saves, e.g. on Windows %APPDATA%/7DaysToDie/Mods) in addition to <game folder>/Mods. In a future build this will change to only load from that new location so no data is written/changed in the program folder at any time.
- Reduced sleeper volume attack target time
- Changed SkyManager to explicitly set shadowCustomResolution for the moon and sun lights based on the ingame "Shadow Distance" setting: 1k for Low/Medium, 2k for High, and 4k for Ultra/Ultra+. This gives more consistent results in terms of performance and fidelity when changing the setting, regardless of the user's output screen resolution.
- MacOS builds target x86_64 only for now until third party code supports M1 you can still run the game on M1 Macs with Rosetta, but you no longer manually have to enable it
- Reduced achievement goals for: Dying, PvP kills, game stage, and staying alive
- Favorite and history servers are now stored independently of Steam
- Removed display name from non-lootable produce baskets
- Improved path generation state switching and aborting
- Optimised SpeedTree shaders by multicompiling a version without FadeOut behaviour and automatically swapping to it whenever the FadeOut value is set to 1 (fully opaque).
Fixed
- Giving the same command line argument to the dedi multiple times causes exception but no startup abort
- Errors in dedi config does not cause the server to immediately shut down after the errors are logged
- Client side NRE spam after kicking a player with ESC menu open
- Opening the map on a controller attempts to open On Screen Keyboard
- Vulture sleepers flapping when spawned
- Cases of falling into ground if chunk colliders reallocated during baking
- Rare invisible chunk colliders if changed and cleared during baking
- Drone's light doesn't affect player stealth
- Junk drone dye not applying to all tint parts
- Drone dye displays differently between clients and hosts Dedi and P2P issues
- Only the first Drone Cargo Mod can be added by drag and drop
- Ranged actions doing tool belt notifies more than once per execute
- Sporadically vehicles can reload underground and get moved (IsChunkAreaCollidersLoaded check)
- Silly votes and actions conflict with each other.
- Activating quest marker at POI can reset adjacent POI
- Robotic turrets stop working when placed higher than where the player is standing
- Removed Unity Screen Selector option from game launcher as Unity does no longer support this
- 2 wheeled vehicles are very good at climbing vertical walls
- Zombie pathing/digging can fail/struggle when the player is too far underground
- Fixed shadow clipping bug in the SpeedTree8 shader by implementing Unity's SHADOW_CASTER macros to correctly handle shadow pancaking.
- Server list not updating the table when new data for an existing entry comes in
- Changing server list sorting did not apply until filters are changed or a new server shown
- Resetting filters in the server browser causes any filter fields that are min/max input only (like game days) to fail
- Playing doctor achievement triggers without proper requirements
- Billboard shapes had inconsistent harvest events
- Players can be damaged and rag dolled by vehicles on log in
- Treasure chest appears in the same spot as previously looted treasure chest.
- Occasional NullRef's when decapitating wolves, mountain lions and deer as client on dedicated server
- Typo with some repair lists using forged iron could not be repaired
Changed files in this update