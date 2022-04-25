Alpha 20.4 b42 stable

Hello everyone!

While the majority of the team is heavy at work on Alpha 21, we are excited to give you A20.4 b42 stable today!

Server owners will need to add/modify these 2 new properties in the serverconfig.xml. These filters will help players find your server.

<property name="Region" value="NorthAmericaEast" />

Values must be one of the following:

NorthAmericaEast, NorthAmericaWest, CentralAmerica, SouthAmerica, Europe, Russia, Asia, MiddleEast, Africa, Oceania

<property name="Language" value="English" />

Values: Use any language name that your players would expect to search for. Should be the English name of the language, e.g. not "Deutsch" but "German". This is a filter name only and DOES NOT SET the language for players.

If no region is entered on the server end, you will not be able to find the server.

For everyone who played EXP:

There is no change between b41 and b42, we just had to adjust the buildnumber.

A20.4 b42 changelog:

Added

Language selection under Video > UI. Defaults to the platform's language (on Steam the language that is selected in Steam for the game, otherwise the host system's language)

EOS P2P networking for cross platform P2P games

Destroy area attacks partial blocks it moves into

AI ApproachAndAttackTarget decreases path update rate at farther distances

Path generation canceling on a new path request

Cr console command u, utimed and ue parameters

Changed

Launcher on Windows now stores log files in %APPDATA%/7DaysToDie/logs folder

Screenshots are stored in <UserDataFolder>/Screenshots (i.e. the folder that also stores saves, e.g. on Windows %APPDATA%/7DaysToDie/Screenshots)

Mods are now loaded from <UserDataFolder>/Mods (i.e. the folder that also stores saves, e.g. on Windows %APPDATA%/7DaysToDie/Mods) in addition to <game folder>/Mods. In a future build this will change to only load from that new location so no data is written/changed in the program folder at any time.

Reduced sleeper volume attack target time

Changed SkyManager to explicitly set shadowCustomResolution for the moon and sun lights based on the ingame "Shadow Distance" setting: 1k for Low/Medium, 2k for High, and 4k for Ultra/Ultra+. This gives more consistent results in terms of performance and fidelity when changing the setting, regardless of the user's output screen resolution.

MacOS builds target x86_64 only for now until third party code supports M1 you can still run the game on M1 Macs with Rosetta, but you no longer manually have to enable it

Reduced achievement goals for: Dying, PvP kills, game stage, and staying alive

Favorite and history servers are now stored independently of Steam

Removed display name from non-lootable produce baskets

Improved path generation state switching and aborting

Optimised SpeedTree shaders by multicompiling a version without FadeOut behaviour and automatically swapping to it whenever the FadeOut value is set to 1 (fully opaque).

Fixed