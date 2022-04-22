v1.4.17 - The Youtube Content Creator Outfits Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week we release minor update 1.4.17, including new outfit items, as well as many bug fixes and improvements.

This update is dedicated as a tribute to all of the Youtube content creators who are part of the Stormworks community. These content creators have a genuine passion, they are highly skilled communicators, editors, story makers, and are just lovely people with a positive energy that we admire. Building a Youtube channel is very difficult. It takes huge commitment, energy and skill. Building a brand and a business up from nothing is a great achievement that few have achieved.

I am not sure if we have spoken about Youtubers before, but Stormworks owes a great amount of it's success to the many content creators who have covered, supported, and promoted the game over the years. Almost all games that release on Steam don't reach enough players and fail. A lot of people would say that Stormworks has been lucky, but it wasn't luck. It was Youtubers, and players who gave their time up to help others, the incredible player created workshop items, and all the players who share our love of design and engineering.

In appreciation, we have added new branded shirts and hoodies to the Stormworks wardrobe in honour of Camodo, Spycakes, Beautiful OB, MrNJersey, Raptor, Frantic, ND, GQ, LynxHighland and RubberDuck. This isn't every great Youtuber, but we have added outfits for the top 10 youtubers by most viewed videos from the last year or so. Please consider checking out their channels.

And there is more in this update! Check out the extra wardrobe items and huge list of bug fixes and improvements in the patch notes below.

The new crash reporter that we added last week is working well and this update also includes some crash fixes so crashes should be dramatically reduced. We continue to monitor quality and will continue to add more fixes.

We have also added a new "auto" physics setting for the physics quality. The game will automatically step the setting up and down based on the physics simulation speed. If you do experience physics issues, you can always set this setting back to "high".

We hear the players who may be pointing out what their ideal next minor update is, and perhaps not all players watch as much Youtube as we do! But please do take a moment to consider how all players benefit from the content creators, vehicle builders, teaching players, and the community that has supported the constant free updates for the last 4 years.

We hope you found this weeks update interesting, and enjoy the new content and fixes! We look forward to your feedback :-)

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.4.17

Feature - New casual outfits and youtuber outfits

Feature - Auto physics quality (Steps up and down based on fps)

Fix - Frequent crash caused by destroying physics objects

Fix - #2196 Characters do not clear ragdoll on revive

Fix - #2190 Characters get of beds on death for clients

Fix - #1860 Player can return mission objects set as 'show on map' to workbench, but get sent to 0,0

Fix - #1427 Coal duplication glitch

Fix - #567 #6913 Monitor block rendering flickers when it moves

Fix - #4924 Whale animation issue

Fix - Static vehicle behavior inconsistencies with electric

Fix - #5113 Door tooltip at hospital island

Fix - #5330 Wave patch issue for sealed volumes in whirlpools

Fix - Light and billboard light distance rendering re-balance

Fix - #6455 Ocean draws over elements like HUD or light halo

Fix - #5611 Vehicles Fall Through the Ground in Low Physics

Fix - #6305 Crankshaft Converters do not output RPS value

Fix - #6367 Fish spawning upright at save load

Fix - #6377 Radio RX composite descriptions are switched

Fix - Ladder climbing now respects the inverted movement setting

Fix - Fixed fog/water attenuation for light sources

Fix - Fixed volume lights using atmospheric fog values when underwater

Fix - #6712 Swimming direction inverted on controllers

Fix - #6718 Increased catalytic converter conversion speed

Fix - #6701 Updated property slider description in micro-controllers

Fix - #7185 #6761 All controllers are now activated on any controller button press

Fix - #6802 Added several missing localizations

Fix - #4968 Removed dynamic icebergs

Fix - #6808 Missing face on battle-cannon

Fix - #7165 Vehicle spawned by script does not have a peer_id of -1

Fix - #7415 being unable to heal survivors while in seats and stuff

Fix - #7469 Guns don't deal damage to other players

Fix - Main menu settings not saving correctly