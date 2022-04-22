Update - 0.9.1.5

Hey all,

Here is the new update which should resolve most of the MP issues we had earlier.

The next few updates will be focused on fixing rest of the bugfixes we have

Changed - Added required nugget/ingot info to molds

Changed - Active MP session won't list until the host is fully loaded

Fixed - MP session joining issues

Fixed - Loading mp save from an active Multiplayer session now carries connected players to a new save session rather than disconnecting them

Fixed - Listen server ping

Fixed - Wheat drop location

Fixed - Doors recipe

Fixed - Ingots icons

Dedicated server files will be updated after we confirm from multiple sources MP works without issues

Let us know if you have any issues with the game so we can fix them in future updates.

Best regards