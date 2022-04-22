Update - 0.9.1.5

Hey all,
Here is the new update which should resolve most of the MP issues we had earlier.
The next few updates will be focused on fixing rest of the bugfixes we have
- Changed - Added required nugget/ingot info to molds
- Changed - Active MP session won't list until the host is fully loaded
- Fixed - MP session joining issues
- Fixed - Loading mp save from an active Multiplayer session now carries connected players to a new save session rather than disconnecting them
- Fixed - Listen server ping
- Fixed - Wheat drop location
- Fixed - Doors recipe
- Fixed - Ingots icons
Dedicated server files will be updated after we confirm from multiple sources MP works without issues
Let us know if you have any issues with the game so we can fix them in future updates.
Best regards
- Adriano
Changed files in this update