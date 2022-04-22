Early Access Release v.008

Hey Everyone,

We are beginning the process of updating the feel of the game based on the communities feedback. This is still a work in progress so please continue to help us refine and improve. The specifics are appreciated. Here are the patch notes for Release v.008:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed stamina/power/balance stats for pro surfers

Fixed all temperature settings being available for all levels

Additions/Alterations

🌊 Stall - dramatically slower

🌊 General surf velocity - toned down. Pocket based surfing with more flow is the focus

🌊 Improved wipeout zones for a better interaction with the lip on non-tubing waves

Damage rate for the board tweaked

Damage rate for the player tweaked

The next items we're going to look at is adding more bite or grip to the turns, as well as working on some updates to our pump mechanic. We're also not far away from our competitive leaderboard going live.

The Bungarra team.