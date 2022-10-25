 Skip to content

SIMULACRA 3 update for 25 October 2022

SIMULACRA 3 IS OUT NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
A New Terror is Born


With new real-time elements and a killer new story, Simulacra 3 invites you to hack once again into a phone and come face-to-face with another terrifying nightmare.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1925970/SIMULACRA_3/

As a bonus we have a SPECIAL BUNDLE with all three SIMULACRA games!

[/url]https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28113/Simulacra_Trilogy_Bundle/

