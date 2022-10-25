SIMULACRA 3 IS OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A New Terror is Born



With new real-time elements and a killer new story, Simulacra 3 invites you to hack once again into a phone and come face-to-face with another terrifying nightmare.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1925970/SIMULACRA_3/

As a bonus we have a SPECIAL BUNDLE with all three SIMULACRA games!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28113/Simulacra_Trilogy_Bundle/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/42149932/db59c9e2ac5cb9c083093dd44fc4fccc0c74236b.jpg)

[/url]https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28113/Simulacra_Trilogy_Bundle/