Update v0.28.6 Is Live!
Hi there everyone, first off I would like to apologise for my absence lately, a few things have happened in life that have impeded my ability to take a moment and sit down at the computer. After the last Scrapping Simulator update, adding the new fences and a few other things, it seems this update had just increased the Game Engines performance requirements just enough to make it crash when trying to Save and or Build the Project.
During this time, a very close family member, my Grandmother, had been hospitalized and was fighting a very potent blood infection, that had little chance of clearing even with the strongest of antibiotics. After the news from the doctors that we were not going to win this battle, my Grandmother wanted to come home to live the remainder of her life, providing I would be able to care for her and administer medication when any pain would arise, which I had no hesitation in accepting as my Grandmother had dropped everything to support me and keep me off the streets, it's only fair I returned the favour and support her in her time of need and grant her last wish of coming back home.
She had passed away peacefully in her sleep and was not in pain for very long.
I would like to give a big thank you to everyone for your patience and support, which has been a great help in pushing forward with this project and keeping the dream alive.
I understand some of you may be upset that for over 2 months of no update and this is all there is to show for it, again I do apologize, but I will always put family first.
I agree that I should have at least given some news about the situation, which I did touch on briefly in the Discord server about the Family and Hardware situation.
All that aside here are the Patch notes for the v0.28.6 Update
Patch notes:
-
Reworked the Ingot Shelf Saving and Loading Method by Manually saving each individual Ingot Value of the 3 different Shelves which does slow down the Saving/Loading Process, but ensures that there is little chance that data will be lost.
-
Fixed the bug where Ingots would randomly change their size when being added and removed from the Shelves and or Carry box.
-
Introduced the 100g Silver Ingot to the Game, which to create is a similar process to the current Gold Refining Method and you will be able to Add either Raw Silver or Raw Gold to the Beaker to begin the process.
-
Fixed the Floating LCD TV Sale Object in the Pawn Shop.
-
Fixed the Ingot Duping bug in the Chemical Refining Process.
-
Fixed the position of the Disassembly Tips so they are no longer overlapping the Key Text and Bag Icon.
-
Fixed the bug where eWaste would stop spawning on the streets after some time playing, it was found that old code was stopping timers when the RNG would land on bins that have eWaste Spawns disabled, the script now has 3 chances to roll a bin that can spawn eWaste otherwise it just starts the Randomization process again rather than stopping all together.
-
Fixed the 'Current Score' and 'Best Score' being out of sync by one action on the Mine Sweepin' Mini Game.
-
Fixed the Chemical Drying Bug where if you Saved the Game while Gold/Silver is Drying, it would get stuck drying.
-
Added an Achievement for winning a game of Mine Sweepin'.
-
Fixed Server Motherboard Child Error, which was found to be the Randomly Generated RAM Selection becoming corrupt after saving/loading thus the MOBO was thinking the RAM has not been removed.
-
Fixed the Server RAM Animations not playing whilst disassembling.
-
Fixed the Command Panel not activating since changing to the Tilde Key and made it so upon opening the Command Panel it now Pauses the Game.
-
Added an [X] button and the ability for [ESC] to close the Command Panel.
-
Made it so you can no longer open your inventory while sitting at the computer, this is to avoid getting stuck in 'busy' mode after closing the inventory panel while sitting.
-
Renamed 'Toxic Waste' on the PC Market and Scrap Yard to be called 'Chemical Waste' to be more easily recognisable.
-
Fixed the PC RAM having a similar bug to the Server RAM, by Manually saving and loading the individual Randomized RAM Types and Values and put a delay on the start-up of the Randomization Script so it doesn't re-randomize before all Data has been loaded and applied.
-
Fixed the bug with the Chemical Refining Set allowing you to skip steps by enabling/disabling the Agitation Pump.
-
Made it so the 'DefectGaming' logo does not play if coming from the Game to the Main Menu, only when the game is initially booted up.
Changed files in this update