Update v0.28.6 Is Live!

Hi there everyone, first off I would like to apologise for my absence lately, a few things have happened in life that have impeded my ability to take a moment and sit down at the computer. After the last Scrapping Simulator update, adding the new fences and a few other things, it seems this update had just increased the Game Engines performance requirements just enough to make it crash when trying to Save and or Build the Project.

During this time, a very close family member, my Grandmother, had been hospitalized and was fighting a very potent blood infection, that had little chance of clearing even with the strongest of antibiotics. After the news from the doctors that we were not going to win this battle, my Grandmother wanted to come home to live the remainder of her life, providing I would be able to care for her and administer medication when any pain would arise, which I had no hesitation in accepting as my Grandmother had dropped everything to support me and keep me off the streets, it's only fair I returned the favour and support her in her time of need and grant her last wish of coming back home.

She had passed away peacefully in her sleep and was not in pain for very long.

I would like to give a big thank you to everyone for your patience and support, which has been a great help in pushing forward with this project and keeping the dream alive.

I understand some of you may be upset that for over 2 months of no update and this is all there is to show for it, again I do apologize, but I will always put family first.

I agree that I should have at least given some news about the situation, which I did touch on briefly in the Discord server about the Family and Hardware situation.

All that aside here are the Patch notes for the v0.28.6 Update

Patch notes: