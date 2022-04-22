Friday Devlog #13

First I would want to apologize for the lack of communication there has been. Teo has a major burnout and has not had the will to work on the game but has been searching for new members to join our team as the work has grown exponentially recently.

I know that many of you have been waiting for a wipe and I was even surprised how much some of you cared for the wipe and I am very honoured about that. I will later explain why we don't want to wipe this week. But I promise next week the wipe will happen on 29.4.2022 even if the new online system is not completed by then.

Nilsson

Anti cheat

Nilsson

The hackers have been a major part of why the game has been not fun for many players. This is why I started a process of enabling anti-cheat for our game. The installation did not take long but the new anti-cheat is so closely integrated with the different online system I needed to start migrating all our server listings and joining backend to the new system and this has been a relatively slow process to finish. I have managed to already get new servers listed but the joining is not working yet so this has to be resolved before we can move the stable branch to the new online system.

The reason the lack of communication on my part is that the rabbit hole of enabling the new online system grows by every day. First I thought that I only need to get the anti-cheat running but then I also needed to make sure every client is running the anti-cheat and not just stopping it and continuing hacking as usual. And this lead me to discover how much of the new online system is required to integrate in order to get it working.

Test new features early in the experimental branch!

Nilsson

Here's how you can participate: