Ghostwire: Tokyo Update Notes – May 2, 2022

This week, Japan celebrates Golden Week, one of its most popular holiday seasons. We’re also celebrating as the team at Tango Gameworks has launched an all-new update for Ghostwire: Tokyo!

This update features new gameplay and quality of life improvements; numerous bug fixes; and even a festive new cosmetic item and emotes to use in Photo Mode! Read on for the full details.

Performance Improvements: This update addresses some performance issues for PS5 and PC.

Silence, Tengu: There’ve been some noise complaints about the Tengu, so Ed has developed some noise-cancelling headphones for Akito and KK. (Tengu volume can now be adjusted.)

Children’s Day Cosmetic and Emotes: Two new emotes and a new headwear piece inspired by Golden Week.

Children’s Day

Held annually on May 5 in Japan, Children’s Day is one of four national holidays observed during Golden Week, to celebrate the health and happiness of children—typically by decorating with fish-shaped kites and wearing paper samurai helmets! Now you can get in on the festivities in Ghostwire: Tokyo:

Koinobori Emote – Akito displays koi-shaped streamers

"They Grow Up So Fast" Emote – Akito proudly dons a folded paper “Kabuto” samurai helmet

Paper Kabuto – Wear the origami samurai helmet from the emote

Changes and Improvements

Added “Yokai Volume” slider, allowing players to adjust the screeching of the Tengu

Added “Mouse Smoothing” option (Allows players to enable/disable mouse smoothing)

Fast travel is now available earlier in the game

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

Improved overall performance

Overhauled starting values for player camera options

Adjusted gamepad analog stick deadzone, and added options to adjust deadzone

Fixed collision issues in some environments

Spirit Perception Prayer Beads will no longer guide you towards spirits you have already absorbed

Fixed text for some menu items in French and German

PC Fixes