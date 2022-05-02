Ghostwire: Tokyo Update Notes – May 2, 2022

This week, Japan celebrates Golden Week, one of its most popular holiday seasons. We’re also celebrating as the team at Tango Gameworks has launched an all-new update for Ghostwire: Tokyo!
This update features new gameplay and quality of life improvements; numerous bug fixes; and even a festive new cosmetic item and emotes to use in Photo Mode! Read on for the full details.
Update Highlights
- Performance Improvements: This update addresses some performance issues for PS5 and PC.
- Silence, Tengu: There’ve been some noise complaints about the Tengu, so Ed has developed some noise-cancelling headphones for Akito and KK. (Tengu volume can now be adjusted.)
- Children’s Day Cosmetic and Emotes: Two new emotes and a new headwear piece inspired by Golden Week.
Children’s Day
Held annually on May 5 in Japan, Children’s Day is one of four national holidays observed during Golden Week, to celebrate the health and happiness of children—typically by decorating with fish-shaped kites and wearing paper samurai helmets! Now you can get in on the festivities in Ghostwire: Tokyo:
- Koinobori Emote – Akito displays koi-shaped streamers
- "They Grow Up So Fast" Emote – Akito proudly dons a folded paper “Kabuto” samurai helmet
- Paper Kabuto – Wear the origami samurai helmet from the emote
Changes and Improvements
- Added “Yokai Volume” slider, allowing players to adjust the screeching of the Tengu
- Added “Mouse Smoothing” option (Allows players to enable/disable mouse smoothing)
- Fast travel is now available earlier in the game
Bug Fixes
All Platforms
- Improved overall performance
- Overhauled starting values for player camera options
- Adjusted gamepad analog stick deadzone, and added options to adjust deadzone
- Fixed collision issues in some environments
- Spirit Perception Prayer Beads will no longer guide you towards spirits you have already absorbed
- Fixed text for some menu items in French and German
PC Fixes
-
Improved mouse/keyboard input when weaving
-
Added “Movie Display Mode” option
- If you are experiencing sound desync issues in cutscenes, setting “Movie Display Mode” to “Performance” will correct the issue
-
Fixed progression issue with certain cutscenes
-
Added a warning display when using too much VRAM
-
Fixed issue with windowed mode on the title screen
-
Fixed 5K resolution issue on the title screen
-
Fixed Sharpness option when using FSR 1.0
-
Fixed issue when selecting difficulty
