Ghostwire: Tokyo update for 2 May 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo Update Notes – May 2, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week, Japan celebrates Golden Week, one of its most popular holiday seasons. We’re also celebrating as the team at Tango Gameworks has launched an all-new update for Ghostwire: Tokyo!
This update features new gameplay and quality of life improvements; numerous bug fixes; and even a festive new cosmetic item and emotes to use in Photo Mode! Read on for the full details.

Update Highlights

  • Performance Improvements: This update addresses some performance issues for PS5 and PC.
  • Silence, Tengu: There’ve been some noise complaints about the Tengu, so Ed has developed some noise-cancelling headphones for Akito and KK. (Tengu volume can now be adjusted.)
  • Children’s Day Cosmetic and Emotes: Two new emotes and a new headwear piece inspired by Golden Week.

Children’s Day

Held annually on May 5 in Japan, Children’s Day is one of four national holidays observed during Golden Week, to celebrate the health and happiness of children—typically by decorating with fish-shaped kites and wearing paper samurai helmets! Now you can get in on the festivities in Ghostwire: Tokyo:

  • Koinobori Emote – Akito displays koi-shaped streamers
  • "They Grow Up So Fast" Emote – Akito proudly dons a folded paper “Kabuto” samurai helmet
  • Paper Kabuto – Wear the origami samurai helmet from the emote

Changes and Improvements

  • Added “Yokai Volume” slider, allowing players to adjust the screeching of the Tengu
  • Added “Mouse Smoothing” option (Allows players to enable/disable mouse smoothing)
  • Fast travel is now available earlier in the game

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

  • Improved overall performance
  • Overhauled starting values for player camera options
  • Adjusted gamepad analog stick deadzone, and added options to adjust deadzone
  • Fixed collision issues in some environments
  • Spirit Perception Prayer Beads will no longer guide you towards spirits you have already absorbed
  • Fixed text for some menu items in French and German

PC Fixes

  • Improved mouse/keyboard input when weaving

  • Added “Movie Display Mode” option

    • If you are experiencing sound desync issues in cutscenes, setting “Movie Display Mode” to “Performance” will correct the issue

  • Fixed progression issue with certain cutscenes

  • Added a warning display when using too much VRAM

  • Fixed issue with windowed mode on the title screen

  • Fixed 5K resolution issue on the title screen

  • Fixed Sharpness option when using FSR 1.0

  • Fixed issue when selecting difficulty

