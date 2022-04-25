April Update patch notes

The April update had game stability as the number one priority. Moving forward, our top priority will be fixing issues that disrupt normal gameplay. The monthly update of Breakers also took place. Guillotine identity as an executioner has been reinforced, and the effects of Elsa’s summoned beast have been amplified. She can also synergize more with freeze effects.

The max level of Season Challenge mode has increased. Challenge yourself to higher levels! (Keep in mind that the season challenge rewards are decided by the last challenge level. Although it is harder to clear now, you can still get the rewards even if you die before completion.)

The season challenge reward will not be expanded beyond 160. We will come up with a reward and expand in Season 2.

Season Challenge

Season Challenge mode’s max challenge planets increased from 10 to 15.

Max challenge level increased from 160 to 250

Season Challenge badge design has been renewed and shows up to 250.

The cost to upgrade relics is increased.

Smart ping function available in Season Challenge lobby for weapon modification and relic upgrade

Visual effects of Season Challenge mode improved.

Breaker

Guillotine and Elsa have been revamped and buffed.

Guillotine

Basic passive added

Executioner: Critical damage increases by 2% for every kill (up to 100 stacks)

[Shield Charge] basic skill improved

100% damage reduction to long-ranged attacks

[Shield Charge] skill upgrade improvements

Pull enemies toward the front during use

-> Pull enemies toward front during use, weapon power increased by 100% for 15 seconds

-> Pull enemies toward front during use, weapon power increased by 100% for 15 seconds Burn targets on hit

-> +100% critical damage, +50% damage to burned targets for 15 seconds when using [Shield Charge]

[Executioner] skill upgrade improvements

+100% skill power

-> +200% skill power

-> +200% skill power Ignites the ground that inflicts burn status equal to 1000% of Attack Power for 15 seconds when used

-> 100% critical hit, +50% damage to burned targets for 15 seconds when using [Executioner]

[Summon Axe] basic skill improved

skill base damage x2

[Summon Axe] skill upgrade improvements

Increase skill radius

-> Increased skill radius for [Summon Axe], +25% damage against hit targets for 15 seconds

-> Increased skill radius for [Summon Axe], +25% damage against hit targets for 15 seconds +50% skill power

-> +200% skill power

-> +200% skill power Increase damage to burned targets by 100%

-> 2x burn effect (damage and duration) for [Summon Axe]. +30% critical hit chance for 15 seconds on use

[Guard / Counterattack] skill upgrade improvements

2 times damage and recovery increase for counterattack on successful [Counterattack] using perfect guard

-> +100% skill power and recovery amount for 10 seconds on successful [Counterattack] using perfect guard

Elsa

Basic passive added

Ice Queen : 50% increased damage to frozen enemies

[Ice Wave] basic skill improved

Reduce enemy movement speed by 50% for 3 seconds

[Ice Wave] skill upgrade improvements

Freeze effects last twice as long, and ally Movement Speed increased by 50% for 10 seconds

-> 2x freeze effect for [Ice Wave], +100% damage to frozen targets for 15 seconds

-> 2x freeze effect for [Ice Wave], +100% damage to frozen targets for 15 seconds Defense of targets hit by skill reduced by 100% for 10 seconds

-> -100% defense for 10 seconds for targets within [Ice Wave] AoE, +50% attack speed to allies for 10 seconds

[Ultra Beam] skill upgrade improvements

Larger beam

-> Increase damage area for [Ultra Beam]. +200% critical damage on use

-> Increase damage area for [Ultra Beam]. +200% critical damage on use Increase damage to frozen targets by 100%

-> When using [Ultra Beam], +100% damage to frozen targets for 15 seconds

[Beast Call] basic skill upgrade

Beast’s attack / summon duration increased by 50%, additional attack patterns added

[Beast Call] skill upgrade improvements

Summon an additional beast

-> +1 beast for [Beast Call] and 2x max HP, attack power, and duration for beasts.

-> +1 beast for [Beast Call] and 2x max HP, attack power, and duration for beasts. Beast HP and duration are increased by 2 times

-> When near summoned beast using [Beast Call], +100% skill power and +30 critical hit chance

-> When near summoned beast using [Beast Call], +100% skill power and +30 critical hit chance Beast heals 1% of nearby allies' max HP every second

-> Beast heals 2% of nearby allies' max HP every second

[Teleport] basic skill upgrade

Default number of use increased from 2 -> 3

[Teleport] skill upgrade improvements

Freeze ground for 15 seconds on use

-> When using [Teleport], summon a freezing surface for 15 seconds and +50% damage to frozen targets for 5 seconds

-> When using [Teleport], summon a freezing surface for 15 seconds and +50% damage to frozen targets for 5 seconds [Ultra Beam] cooldown reset on perfect dodge

-> Reset cooldown for [Ultra Beam] and [Beast Call] on perfect dodge using [Teleport]

-> Reset cooldown for [Ultra Beam] and [Beast Call] on perfect dodge using [Teleport] Increase attack speed by 50% for 5 seconds after teleporting

-> When using [Teleport], +50% attack speed for 5 seconds and reduce all skill cooldowns by 1 second

Others

Quake

Quake skill: Spiral Field has been buffed.

Previous: Pulls enemies and petrifies

Updated : Pulls enemies, deal damage, and petrifies

Liner

Liner skill: Buff time renewed when using Acceleration Module.

You can now have attack speed buff continuously!

Battle

We fixed a problem with how the status effect damage is calculated so that damage is not applied redundantly

Status effect application rule for mechanical monsters changed

Homing range for homing weapons changed.

No longer attacks enemies in the opposite direction

No longer attacks enemies in the opposite direction Fixed some boss monsters’ projectiles not disappearing when hit with projectile deleting skill

Effects that reduce skill cooldown for a certain period correctly applies to stack-based skills

Effect of Season Challenge reward Requiem Stone that could gain gold on hit could be abused and has been changed to the following.

Attack power increased by 100% when HP is full

Attack power increased by 100% when HP is full Health appearing to be lower in object destruction maps fixed.

UI improvements

Gauge UI has been improved

UI for stack charge based skills is more visible

Boss

Protean Beast

The difficulty of Campanella’s last boss Protean Beast has been lowered

Machine Commander

The health regeneration skill used in Phase 2 is now only used up to 3 times

Monster egg destruction map

Eggs are now only immune to select biome status effects than all status effect

2-minute clear timer added. Once the time runs out, the stage is automatically cleared, and the remaining eggs do not drop coins.

Sandworm

Fixed a bug where Sandworm game triple the boss clear coins

Critical Issues fixed