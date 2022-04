Share · View all patches · Build 8602678 · Last edited 22 April 2022 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy

RATUZ is OUT NOW! 🥳

After a science experiment gets out of control, you need to survive and escape this dark prison that hides weird secrets.

Share or RATUZ will get you! 🐭

We hope you like it and have fun. Don't forget to leave your review if you enjoyed the game. ːsteamthumbsupː