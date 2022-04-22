Icarus Week Twenty Update | Workshop Restock

We have reached 20th weekly update to Icarus, and it brings a range of new Orbital Workshop Items for you to spend your hard-earned Ren on.

Larkwell Martinez backpacks and envirosuits with their own unique buffs have landed, including new team-oriented boosts, new armor sets and the highly-requested Workshop Repair Kit. To cap it off, we have a new mission, FORSAKEN: Recovery which comes with its own ‘Hard Fail State’ twist. Get going prospectors, the planet awaits.

Repairing Workshop Items

Last week's patch introduced the new Armor Durability system, and your feedback has been instrumental in the development of this feature, and the development of other features which follow a similar model.

One area that caused some confusion was the impact on Workshop Armor, and we are addressing it this week with the new Workshop Repair Kit which is now available in the Orbital Workshop.

This will allow you to repair any Workshop Item that is damaged. It can be carried by any prospector on your team, but can only be used at the Machining Bench or Fabricator.

The Workshop Repair Kit can be purchased individually or in a stack of five, and will stack up to ten in your inventory. We recommend figuring out among your group how many you need for a mission, and strategically using them throughout your drops.

New Workshop Items and Area Modifiers

The Orbital Workshop has a range of new items available for players to purchase with their hard-earned Ren. New Larkwell Martinez items have landed, including two new backpacks with shotgun and storage buffs each. There’s also a new Larkwell Envirosuit with 3 module slots available at the cost of 5 inventory slots.

Also look out for two new Armor sets, one with bonuses to Mining and Gathering and another with bonuses to Stealth and Damage, giving you variation for your unique prospector builds.

There are two new Boost Modules with ‘Area Modifiers’ which provide benefits to fellow players in the area nearby, but not to the owner. One provides a modifier that increases your fellow prospectors' carrying capacity and one which grants them healing from afflictions such as poison and pneumonia when nearby. These boosts are intended for co-operative gameplay and, importantly, do not provide the boosts to the player equipping them, so take this into consideration when playing with your team.

You’ll also find the Workshop Repair Kit + Bundle as mentioned in the previous paragraph, which will be a valuable purchase for your crew.

author: _This week we added some new workshop items to allow players to really focus their builds and provide some unique interactions. We are exploring ideas to add more Auras to the game which provide benefits to nearby players. With this patch we added two in the form of workshop modules that focus on cooperation.

We also added a new envirosuit which has a bit of a tradeoff, allowing more module slots at the cost of general inventory slots. You may see us from time to time add items in the game that provide both benefits and deficits, this allows players to specialize in playing the way they want while avoiding the powercreep that many live service games suffer from. - Jake Dodunski, Icarus Tech Lead_

New Mission - FORSAKEN: Recovery

This week’s new mission is the first where there is a hard fail state. If players fail to protect the ship, and it explodes, the mission will fail and players will need to leave the prospect and return to try again.

FORSAKEN: Recovery

// OPERATOR: ACS

// BIOME: Conifer

// BACKGROUND: The operator has lost a valuable asset on the surface and cannot abandon it for fear it may be discovered by other teams.

// MISSION: Locate and repair the damaged dropship and ensure its safe return to orbit.

//TERMS: Flat fee. All safety and survival concerns are the responsibility of the Contractor.

Detailed Change Log: