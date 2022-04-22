Final update before we release a new challenge

We've added a new combo animation set for small weapons! Besides that, we have a few bugfixes that'll help make the game feel better (and crash less).
Gameplay Changes
-Added a whole new set of attacks for small weapons
It's pretty awesome. It's a loooooong string of attacks.
-Replaced Boba with Wooden Club in the item spawner area
-Buffed Wooden Club damage by 200%
-PVP deathmatch mode re-enabled
-Added chair, revolver, and table enemy spawners in the duel map for practice
-Removed the ability to block with a gun
-Adjusted attacks to come out a little faster to compensate fixing the speed bug and animation blending bug
-Added physical characters of the current leaderboard winners to the map
-Added new way to copy a character customization code
-Added new stunned effect to indicate when the player is hitstunned
-Bamboo now resets in the PVE gamemode to make runs more consistent
Stamina/combat Rework
-Attacks no longer stop stamina gain
-Dash cost (10 -> 7.5)
-Stamina Recover cooldown (2 - > 1.5)
-Stamina Gain (5 -> 4)
-Parry now does an AOE knockback
Art
-Updated fishing rod
Major Bug Fixes
-Fixed disconnect when client is killed by a tree
-Fixed damage text occurring twice for the host
-Fixed kill indicator not playing for the client
-Fixed issue where opening inventory while charging a weapon could leave the player stuck charging
-Fixed picking up items during attacks from hiding the weapon
-Fixed gloves not showing in player's equipment inventory
-Fixed bug where all item attacks were slowed down
-Tuned audio balancing since music, voices, water/grass footsteps, and hit sounds were a bit too loud
-Fixed clothing hitbox and trails
-Fixed character not possessing pawns properly after death which caused many UI issues
-We finally fixed the elusive PVE spawning bug! Enemies should no longer be missing/dead when a new wave starts.
-Various null reference exception fixes
-Fixed issue where dying in water can sometimes leave player stuck in the swimming state
-Fixed player's movement speed being lower after throwing an item
Minor Bug Fixes
-Updated Library Chair and Dining Chair hold sockets
-Fixed pickup sound being heard from infinite range
-Fixed player being able to walk underwater if they ragdoll into any body of water.
-Fixed player's empty clothing slots being replaced by default clothing when "None" is selected.
-Fixed deflected bullets not dealing damage to original owner
-Fixed enemies targeting player after death
-ESC can now close the settings menu
-Fixed enemies not untargeting after their target gets set inactive
-Fixed charging to swing causing the player to sink and improved blending in between
-Fixed player pawn visible at spawn when they are spectating
-Fix sound spam from double hits
-Fixed enemies not randomizing in between waves when pooled
-Fixed PVE enemies sometimes losing all their clothing when dying
-Fixed Trash Bag weapon not having proper collision
Thanks for supporting us so far. Hope you're enjoying the build so far!
Changed files in this update