Final update before we release a new challenge

We've added a new combo animation set for small weapons! Besides that, we have a few bugfixes that'll help make the game feel better (and crash less).

Gameplay Changes

-Added a whole new set of attacks for small weapons

It's pretty awesome. It's a loooooong string of attacks.

-Replaced Boba with Wooden Club in the item spawner area

-Buffed Wooden Club damage by 200%

-PVP deathmatch mode re-enabled

-Added chair, revolver, and table enemy spawners in the duel map for practice

-Removed the ability to block with a gun

-Adjusted attacks to come out a little faster to compensate fixing the speed bug and animation blending bug

-Added physical characters of the current leaderboard winners to the map

-Added new way to copy a character customization code

-Added new stunned effect to indicate when the player is hitstunned

-Bamboo now resets in the PVE gamemode to make runs more consistent

Stamina/combat Rework

-Attacks no longer stop stamina gain

-Dash cost (10 -> 7.5)

-Stamina Recover cooldown (2 - > 1.5)

-Stamina Gain (5 -> 4)

-Parry now does an AOE knockback

Art

-Updated fishing rod

Major Bug Fixes

-Fixed disconnect when client is killed by a tree

-Fixed damage text occurring twice for the host

-Fixed kill indicator not playing for the client

-Fixed issue where opening inventory while charging a weapon could leave the player stuck charging

-Fixed picking up items during attacks from hiding the weapon

-Fixed gloves not showing in player's equipment inventory

-Fixed bug where all item attacks were slowed down

-Tuned audio balancing since music, voices, water/grass footsteps, and hit sounds were a bit too loud

-Fixed clothing hitbox and trails

-Fixed character not possessing pawns properly after death which caused many UI issues

-We finally fixed the elusive PVE spawning bug! Enemies should no longer be missing/dead when a new wave starts.

-Various null reference exception fixes

-Fixed issue where dying in water can sometimes leave player stuck in the swimming state

-Fixed player's movement speed being lower after throwing an item

Minor Bug Fixes

-Updated Library Chair and Dining Chair hold sockets

-Fixed pickup sound being heard from infinite range

-Fixed player being able to walk underwater if they ragdoll into any body of water.

-Fixed player's empty clothing slots being replaced by default clothing when "None" is selected.

-Fixed deflected bullets not dealing damage to original owner

-Fixed enemies targeting player after death

-ESC can now close the settings menu

-Fixed enemies not untargeting after their target gets set inactive

-Fixed charging to swing causing the player to sink and improved blending in between

-Fixed player pawn visible at spawn when they are spectating

-Fix sound spam from double hits

-Fixed enemies not randomizing in between waves when pooled

-Fixed PVE enemies sometimes losing all their clothing when dying

-Fixed Trash Bag weapon not having proper collision

Thanks for supporting us so far. Hope you're enjoying the build so far!