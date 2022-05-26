Announcing Patch 1.40 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Share · View all patches · Build 8602092 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

■Patch Notes (Version 1.40)

・Support for our new paid DLC, "Fantasy Costume Pack"

※The "Fantasy Costume Pack" must be purchased separately and downloaded before use.

We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel gameplay experience.