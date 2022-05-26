Announcing Patch 1.40 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel

■Patch Notes (Version 1.40)
・Support for our new paid DLC, "Fantasy Costume Pack"
※The "Fantasy Costume Pack" must be purchased separately and downloaded before use.
We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel gameplay experience.
