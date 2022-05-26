 Skip to content

戦場のフーガ update for 26 May 2022

Announcing Patch 1.40 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Patch 1.40 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Patch Notes (Version 1.40)
・Support for our new paid DLC, "Fantasy Costume Pack"
※The "Fantasy Costume Pack" must be purchased separately and downloaded before use.

We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel gameplay experience.

