Profectus Alpha 1.3.0 - Better Together Update release

After nearly a year, the first major update since the steam release is finished.

The Update includes:

A Multiplayer with the options "private", "friends only" and "public", as well as 3 different selfcontrol values, which affect the strength of the anticheat and inversely the load on the connection

A voxel based skin creator that allows skins with 3 layers

A complete overhaul of all items and structures

There will undoubtedly be a few bugs to work out over the next weeks and a few small things to improve, for example the performance when using the skin creator.

It is always hard to work out all the bugs without a real team of beta-testers, but all bugs we were aware of are now fixed.

So in a few weeks work on the next Update will begin, so let's discuss what we plan for the next Update.

Next we will release the Beta 1.0.0 an Update which builds on the complete graphics overhaul done in the Alpha 1.3.0

The Beta 1.0.0 is planned to include:

Completely random generated breakable terrain

A rework of the current breakable system, where the organic breakables like trees and bushes will stay relatively untouched, but all inorganic breakables will be replaced with the new terrain breakables

VR compatability

The iron Age

a lot of other smaller things, many of which will be a base for either future updates or required for this one

Some of these features are already in the works, some are barely more than a concept.

The next few days will be spent fixing bugs and bringing all the Steam assets (like the store page) up to date, after that we'll make announcements in our Discord Server regarding the Beta 1.0.0 and its roadmap.