New build, here on DLC-Eve!

A number of bugfixes and balance tweaks, and then more last-minute refinement to DLC3. Big thanks to Badger, Zeus, CRCGamer, StarKelp, and Tom.Prince on this one.

Also another heaping helping of spelling and grammar fixes thanks to ptarth!

Tomorrow is the day when DLC3 finally drops! We're really excited to share it with folks.

Enjoy!