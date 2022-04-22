Early Access Patch #3

Hey all! Happy Friday, we have another patch ready for you!

As always, we are focused on addressing the biggest issues and incorporating feedback.

We are continuing to adjust our matchmaker to provide better quality matches. Initial tests look promising, though may result in slightly increased wait times. We will continue to monitor and tweak going forward, thank you for the feedback and ongoing discussions.

Patch Notes

Ongoing matchmaker tweaks, should result in better matches although could increase wait times slightly

Generator is now invulnerable for 10 seconds after match starts (eventually will have salt circle VFX to illustrate this)

Anvil prop damage reduced, was misclassified as a 'large' prop

Hunters are now much easier to ping directly

Quickcharge Ghost perk now comes with a longer cooldown (roughly 20% longer) to make staying airborne a little more difficult

Ghost punch damage lowered slightly

Fixed prop chargeup attack multi-hit bug when knocked back by Salt Shotgun or Riot Shield

Fixed issue where rarely possessing a prop that was just destroyed will pull you underground

Fixed bug where you could not start firing automatically if you have run out of grenades

Fixed bug where Ghost Ship was incorrectly marked as Mansion in match history

Fixed bug where Lamp title was not properly awarded upon completion of achievement

Fixed bug where Hunter's Worst Nightmare and Ghost's Worst Nightmare achievements were mismatched

Fixed bug where unlocking cosmetics in the firing range would not count towards cosmetic unlock achievements

Easter Egg props have been collected and put into storage until next year

Shader and texture optimization work is ongoing

Many collision and out of bounds fixes

Thanks once again for all of your feedback and bug reports, they have been extremely helpful. If you haven't already, join us on our Discord, where we have channels setup to make it super easy to tell us all about any bugs you run into or any feedback you might have!

We are currently preparing a roadmap for Early Access to share with you all, stay tuned for that.

Thanks again and see you on the hunt!