SALVATIONLAND update for 21 April 2022

Patch 0.3.2

21 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to fix some unexpected bugs.

Fixed a bug on the level "Market" with incorrect ending of Chapter 2 (characters didn't appear, the plot froze) - load an earlier save and visit the level again after passing the old house stage.
Fixed typos and inaccuracies in text
Fixed a bug due which allowed to visit the territory of the mansion, closed for visiting
Added collision for some objects that didn't have it
Fixed various bugs

The list of known issues from version 0.3 is the same, we're already working on a new update.

