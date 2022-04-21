Patch 0.3.2

Small update to fix some unexpected bugs.

Fixed a bug on the level "Market" with incorrect ending of Chapter 2 (characters didn't appear, the plot froze) - load an earlier save and visit the level again after passing the old house stage.

Fixed typos and inaccuracies in text

Fixed a bug due which allowed to visit the territory of the mansion, closed for visiting

Added collision for some objects that didn't have it

Fixed various bugs

The list of known issues from version 0.3 is the same, we're already working on a new update.