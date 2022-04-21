WX-78 Character Refresh Coming Next week!

The WX-78 character refresh will be released next week, Thursday April 28th!
Changes
- WX-78 can create circuits that can be installed to unlock special abilities.
- WX-78 can unplug their circuits by utilizing a Circuit Extractor. Unfortunately, this means losing any charge that the circuits were taking up!
- WX-78 learns how to construct circuits by scanning organics with their Bio Scanalyzer.
- The Bio Scanalyzer also produces Bio Data, which is used to create circuits, alongside material from the scanned organic.
- WX-78's circuits are powered by their electrical charge meter. The meter restores itself over time, and can also be restored by other means.
- WX-78 loses electrical charge and health when they get too wet.
- WX-78 also loses electricity when they are starving, and when they become frozen.
- WX-78 can eat gears to regain health, sanity, and hunger. If WX-78 dies, they will drop some of the gears that they have eaten.
- Clockworks are less aggressive towards WX-78.
Thanks to everybody that has been sending their feedback and bug reports during the beta period. We still have a little more to do before release, so keep it coming!
This update will also bring a new animated short, some requested updates to Wurt as well as some bug fixes, a new streaming item "The Silver Tuna Tin" and more.
See you then!
