Don't Starve Together update for 21 April 2022

WX-78 Character Refresh Coming Next week!

The WX-78 character refresh will be released next week, Thursday April 28th!

Changes
  • WX-78 can create circuits that can be installed to unlock special abilities.
  • WX-78 can unplug their circuits by utilizing a Circuit Extractor. Unfortunately, this means losing any charge that the circuits were taking up!
  • WX-78 learns how to construct circuits by scanning organics with their Bio Scanalyzer.
  • The Bio Scanalyzer also produces Bio Data, which is used to create circuits, alongside material from the scanned organic.
  • WX-78's circuits are powered by their electrical charge meter. The meter restores itself over time, and can also be restored by other means.
  • WX-78 loses electrical charge and health when they get too wet.
  • WX-78 also loses electricity when they are starving, and when they become frozen.
  • WX-78 can eat gears to regain health, sanity, and hunger. If WX-78 dies, they will drop some of the gears that they have eaten.
  • Clockworks are less aggressive towards WX-78.

Thanks to everybody that has been sending their feedback and bug reports during the beta period. We still have a little more to do before release, so keep it coming!

This update will also bring a new animated short, some requested updates to Wurt as well as some bug fixes, a new streaming item "The Silver Tuna Tin" and more.

See you then!

