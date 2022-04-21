WX-78 Character Refresh Coming Next week!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



The WX-78 character refresh will be released next week, Thursday April 28th!

Changes

WX-78 can create circuits that can be installed to unlock special abilities.

WX-78 can unplug their circuits by utilizing a Circuit Extractor. Unfortunately, this means losing any charge that the circuits were taking up!

WX-78 learns how to construct circuits by scanning organics with their Bio Scanalyzer.

The Bio Scanalyzer also produces Bio Data, which is used to create circuits, alongside material from the scanned organic.

WX-78's circuits are powered by their electrical charge meter. The meter restores itself over time, and can also be restored by other means.

WX-78 loses electrical charge and health when they get too wet.

WX-78 also loses electricity when they are starving, and when they become frozen.

WX-78 can eat gears to regain health, sanity, and hunger. If WX-78 dies, they will drop some of the gears that they have eaten.

Clockworks are less aggressive towards WX-78.

Thanks to everybody that has been sending their feedback and bug reports during the beta period. We still have a little more to do before release, so keep it coming!

This update will also bring a new animated short, some requested updates to Wurt as well as some bug fixes, a new streaming item "The Silver Tuna Tin" and more.

See you then!