Dread Delusion is Now Available on Steam!

The wait is over,

You can now explore the world laid asunder, where the remains of humanity have scoured up above, adrift airborne continents. But even as a microcosm, The Oneiric Isles are teeming with mysteries to solve, people to meet, and danger to encounter!

We're launching the game in Early Access, so while there's a great deal of content currently, there will be significant additions to The Oneiric Isles in the future. We're talking new areas to explore, more quests to embark on, and characters to meet! And we need your feedback and help to reach these milestones!

