 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dread Delusion update for 15 June 2022

Dread Delusion is Now Available on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 8600592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
The wait is over,

You can now explore the world laid asunder, where the remains of humanity have scoured up above, adrift airborne continents. But even as a microcosm, The Oneiric Isles are teeming with mysteries to solve, people to meet, and danger to encounter!

We're launching the game in Early Access, so while there's a great deal of content currently, there will be significant additions to The Oneiric Isles in the future. We're talking new areas to explore, more quests to embark on, and characters to meet! And we need your feedback and help to reach these milestones!

Purchase Dread Delusion Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574240/Dread_Delusion/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link