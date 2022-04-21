 Skip to content

POSTAL 4: No Regerts update for 21 April 2022

POSTAL 4: No Regerts - Hotfix #2 [1.0.2]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Er, so the last hotfix didn’t fully fix the Game Tester errand (just the intro), and managed to break Going POSTAL Challenges. So now we’re hotfixing the hotfix . At least we got the game build version number updated this time. Game dev is hard.

We did fix a couple crashes, so give us a slow clap - we need the encouragement.

Blue lines showing up during the Apocalypse

Going POSTAL challenges work again

Fixed crashes related to the queue system (seen a lot in the Mexico area)

Fix for a crash related to puddles

Fixed Game Tester Errand, for real this time, we really hope

Changed files in this update

