POSTAL 4: No Regerts - Hotfix #2 [1.0.2]

Er, so the last hotfix didn’t fully fix the Game Tester errand (just the intro), and managed to break Going POSTAL Challenges. So now we’re hotfixing the hotfix . At least we got the game build version number updated this time. Game dev is hard.
We did fix a couple crashes, so give us a slow clap - we need the encouragement.
Blue lines showing up during the Apocalypse
Going POSTAL challenges work again
Fixed crashes related to the queue system (seen a lot in the Mexico area)
Fix for a crash related to puddles
Fixed Game Tester Errand, for real this time, we really hope
