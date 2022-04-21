Basic Level Editor and Sandbox Released! Patch 1.1.4

With this update I have polished up and given access to the Buggos level editor. This is the exact tool I used to create levels with. Its a little bare bones at the moment, but I plan to add some more QOL features and steam workshop integration.

At the moment you can create, save, load, and test levels within the editor. You can also use it to play around and sandbox fights :D

Please click on the 'Help?' button within the editor to learn more.