resources!!

We now have clay sand dirt and mud and scrap metal and sheet metal. so steel clay and dirt can be had in game. You can collect them on the beach with the large shovel. You can collect scrap metal in the junk yard, also fixed second building inside itself. there were two in one place. Fixed planter recipes and details. hopefully you can plant veggie seeds to get veggies. still some animation to work with and get it to look right but it should work in game. more gardening on the way. Let me know if you find anything that needs fixing.