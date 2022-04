Yup!

It's out!

And boy, I'm real proud of what we made here. I've taken the time to write up my thoughts in slightly more detail here on medium; but the gist? Is that it's taken a lot to get to this point, but for me... it was all worth it.

I hope y'all enjoy what we've made.

I've updated the demo build to reflect the latest version, and will be keeping my ears open these next few weeks for any issues - here's hoping y'all don't find any eh? 😏

Happy fixing!

🤖💘🤖