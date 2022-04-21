The Bug Fixing Season has started!

Hey all!

Bevore all my ressources are going into the next Big Content Update wich continues the Story - I want to take the time to adress some issues that have been part of the Game for quite a while now.

Starting today, I will work on a series of patches wich will fix many small issues.

The First patch fixes the following.

(EXPERIMENTAL) Fix for all Sniper Rifles.

Range for all Rifles has been increased by 10 times.

This means that you should now be able to Hit enemies from very far away wich wasnt possible bevore.

Sniper Scopes now have increased Zoom.

Literally does what it says. Sniping enemies from afar should now be easier.

Enemy Snipers' activity range has been decreased. This should make fights against enemy snipers easier because they will not see you from 2 miles away.

This patch is only the start of a number of fixes I will release in the next weeks.

Stay tuned! Take care everyone!