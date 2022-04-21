 Skip to content

Bunhouse update for 21 April 2022

Bunhouse 1.3.0 Released - The Bee Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8599677

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello wonderful buns!

I'm back at it with another update. Lots of fun changes and additions so check out the full list below!

Full Changelog

ADDED: Bee House

  • Take care of your cool new bee buddies by providing them housing
  • Bees will request five different flower plants to be grown near them
  • The request takes the form of a flower icon on the bee house which you will have to compare to your plantipedia (unless you can recognize the icon right away)
  • If you oblige their request and keep their flowers healthy, they will give you honey in return every so often
  • Flowers must be within the range of the beehouse (range is visible by inspecting like sprinklers), without any walls blocking, and they must be healthy + fully grown
  • If a desired flower dies near the beehouse, you will need to grow another one for the bees to start producing honey again
  • Costs 2000 carrots (housing is expensive but don’t worry, inflation is transitory lol)
  • Unlocked by growing a Sinningia Helleri to max stage
  • Makes cute bee noises when you place it down
    ADDED: Honey
  • New item that is consumable by the bun (don’t feed your real rabbits honey though, okay?)
  • Honey will allow your bun to be super speedy for two minutes (specifically makes your natural bunny walk and carry speeds 50% faster)
  • The buff does not stack
  • The buff is not shared between buns in multiplayer
  • Can only be retrieved from pleased bees
    ADDED: Partial Shade Unit
  • Any plant underneath will have a value of two sun units
  • Allows you to place strictly greenhouse plants outside
  • Costs 65 carrots
  • Unlocked automatically
    ADDED: Decaying Statue
  • Modeled after decaying bronze lion statue
  • Costs 250 carrots
  • Unlocked by purchasing the Athletic Statue
    ADDED: Angelic Statue
  • Modeled after the Angel of Light
  • Costs 250 carrots
  • Unlocked by purchasing the Decaying Statue
    ADDED: Fence
  • Costs 75 carrots
  • Takes up 1x2 squares
  • Can be used to help organize different parts of your greenhouse/land or for keeping your multiplayer buns more contained
  • Automatically unlocked
    ADDED: Stone Pathing
  • Costs 25 carrots
  • Takes up 1x1 square
  • Used to make cool stone paths around your greenhouse
  • Can only lay one at a time because laying stones is laborious work
  • Automatically unlocked
    ADDED: New Greenhouse Upgrade - More Colors
  • Add nine new colors to the painting greenhouse station
  • Colors can be used on the door or the greenhouse itself
  • Costs 1000 carrots
  • Painting station still costs 50 carrots per use
    ADDED: New Greenhouse Upgrade - Bistro Lights
  • Add beautiful cozy bistro lights to your greenhouse
  • Costs 5000 carrots
  • Can be removed for a small fee
    ADDED: New Upgrade - Shovel
  • Costs 1500 carrots
  • Allows the ability to dig up items around the forest
  • Many possible items can be dug up, including some rare seeds you can’t get anywhere else!
  • After the shovel is unlocked, you can tell a dig spot because there will be sparkly particles floating up from the ground
  • A prompt will appear and the bun will automatically pull out the shovel when the “Use” button is pressed
  • There will always be at least one active dig spot on the map somewhere (provided, of course, the shovel upgrade has been purchased)
    ADDED: Globe
  • In celebration of Earth Day!
  • Unlocked via digging
  • Can be ordered from mailbox after initial discovery and costs 150 carrots
    ADDED: New Plant - Lucky Bamboo
  • Unlocked via digging
  • Can be ordered from mailbox after initial discovery and costs 8 carrots
  • Can grow to full size in a small pot
    ADDED: New Plant - Purple Oxalis
  • Unlocked via digging
  • Can be ordered from mailbox after initial discovery and costs 8 carrots
  • Can grow to full size in a medium pot
    ADDED: Material effect to indicate you’ve reached the bounds of the level

—--

CHANGED: Carry offset for all the statues so the bun’s face isn’t inside the objects when they are being carried
CHANGED: Carry offset for the bigger urns
CHANGED: New grid spot for placing items on the west side of the lake
CHANGED: Reconfigured level bounds
CHANGED: Moved some of the golden mushroom locations
CHANGED: Hibiscus can now fully grow in medium sized pots
CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter

—--

FIXED BUG: Can place fruit harvester inside wall to the point it is unrecoverable
FIXED BUG: When deleting an old save file and then starting a new save file, the new save file will sometimes load old saves instead
FIXED BUG: Plant modification bonus not working properly
FIXED BUG: One of the delivery birds disappears in rare circumstances (the other bird must have been so swol to be able to carry that pallet by himself)
FIXED BUG: Issue with plant inspection info not correctly saying if a pot is too small
FIXED BUG: Misc camera collision issues around level
FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine

