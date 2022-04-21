Bunhouse 1.3.0 Released - The Bee Update

Hello wonderful buns!
I'm back at it with another update. Lots of fun changes and additions so check out the full list below!
Full Changelog
ADDED: Bee House
- Take care of your cool new bee buddies by providing them housing
- Bees will request five different flower plants to be grown near them
- The request takes the form of a flower icon on the bee house which you will have to compare to your plantipedia (unless you can recognize the icon right away)
- If you oblige their request and keep their flowers healthy, they will give you honey in return every so often
- Flowers must be within the range of the beehouse (range is visible by inspecting like sprinklers), without any walls blocking, and they must be healthy + fully grown
- If a desired flower dies near the beehouse, you will need to grow another one for the bees to start producing honey again
- Costs 2000 carrots (housing is expensive but don’t worry, inflation is transitory lol)
- Unlocked by growing a Sinningia Helleri to max stage
- Makes cute bee noises when you place it down
ADDED: Honey
- New item that is consumable by the bun (don’t feed your real rabbits honey though, okay?)
- Honey will allow your bun to be super speedy for two minutes (specifically makes your natural bunny walk and carry speeds 50% faster)
- The buff does not stack
- The buff is not shared between buns in multiplayer
- Can only be retrieved from pleased bees
ADDED: Partial Shade Unit
- Any plant underneath will have a value of two sun units
- Allows you to place strictly greenhouse plants outside
- Costs 65 carrots
- Unlocked automatically
ADDED: Decaying Statue
- Modeled after decaying bronze lion statue
- Costs 250 carrots
- Unlocked by purchasing the Athletic Statue
ADDED: Angelic Statue
- Modeled after the Angel of Light
- Costs 250 carrots
- Unlocked by purchasing the Decaying Statue
ADDED: Fence
- Costs 75 carrots
- Takes up 1x2 squares
- Can be used to help organize different parts of your greenhouse/land or for keeping your multiplayer buns more contained
- Automatically unlocked
ADDED: Stone Pathing
- Costs 25 carrots
- Takes up 1x1 square
- Used to make cool stone paths around your greenhouse
- Can only lay one at a time because laying stones is laborious work
- Automatically unlocked
ADDED: New Greenhouse Upgrade - More Colors
- Add nine new colors to the painting greenhouse station
- Colors can be used on the door or the greenhouse itself
- Costs 1000 carrots
- Painting station still costs 50 carrots per use
ADDED: New Greenhouse Upgrade - Bistro Lights
- Add beautiful cozy bistro lights to your greenhouse
- Costs 5000 carrots
- Can be removed for a small fee
ADDED: New Upgrade - Shovel
- Costs 1500 carrots
- Allows the ability to dig up items around the forest
- Many possible items can be dug up, including some rare seeds you can’t get anywhere else!
- After the shovel is unlocked, you can tell a dig spot because there will be sparkly particles floating up from the ground
- A prompt will appear and the bun will automatically pull out the shovel when the “Use” button is pressed
- There will always be at least one active dig spot on the map somewhere (provided, of course, the shovel upgrade has been purchased)
ADDED: Globe
- In celebration of Earth Day!
- Unlocked via digging
- Can be ordered from mailbox after initial discovery and costs 150 carrots
ADDED: New Plant - Lucky Bamboo
- Unlocked via digging
- Can be ordered from mailbox after initial discovery and costs 8 carrots
- Can grow to full size in a small pot
ADDED: New Plant - Purple Oxalis
- Unlocked via digging
- Can be ordered from mailbox after initial discovery and costs 8 carrots
- Can grow to full size in a medium pot
ADDED: Material effect to indicate you’ve reached the bounds of the level
—--
CHANGED: Carry offset for all the statues so the bun’s face isn’t inside the objects when they are being carried
CHANGED: Carry offset for the bigger urns
CHANGED: New grid spot for placing items on the west side of the lake
CHANGED: Reconfigured level bounds
CHANGED: Moved some of the golden mushroom locations
CHANGED: Hibiscus can now fully grow in medium sized pots
CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter
—--
FIXED BUG: Can place fruit harvester inside wall to the point it is unrecoverable
FIXED BUG: When deleting an old save file and then starting a new save file, the new save file will sometimes load old saves instead
FIXED BUG: Plant modification bonus not working properly
FIXED BUG: One of the delivery birds disappears in rare circumstances (the other bird must have been so swol to be able to carry that pallet by himself)
FIXED BUG: Issue with plant inspection info not correctly saying if a pot is too small
FIXED BUG: Misc camera collision issues around level
FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine
