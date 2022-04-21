Bunhouse 1.3.0 Released - The Bee Update

Hello wonderful buns!

I'm back at it with another update. Lots of fun changes and additions so check out the full list below!

Full Changelog

ADDED: Bee House

Take care of your cool new bee buddies by providing them housing

Bees will request five different flower plants to be grown near them

The request takes the form of a flower icon on the bee house which you will have to compare to your plantipedia (unless you can recognize the icon right away)

If you oblige their request and keep their flowers healthy, they will give you honey in return every so often

Flowers must be within the range of the beehouse (range is visible by inspecting like sprinklers), without any walls blocking, and they must be healthy + fully grown

If a desired flower dies near the beehouse, you will need to grow another one for the bees to start producing honey again

Costs 2000 carrots (housing is expensive but don’t worry, inflation is transitory lol)

Unlocked by growing a Sinningia Helleri to max stage

Makes cute bee noises when you place it down

ADDED: Honey

ADDED: Honey New item that is consumable by the bun (don’t feed your real rabbits honey though, okay?)

Honey will allow your bun to be super speedy for two minutes (specifically makes your natural bunny walk and carry speeds 50% faster)

The buff does not stack

The buff is not shared between buns in multiplayer

Can only be retrieved from pleased bees

ADDED: Partial Shade Unit

ADDED: Partial Shade Unit Any plant underneath will have a value of two sun units

Allows you to place strictly greenhouse plants outside

Costs 65 carrots

Unlocked automatically

ADDED: Decaying Statue

ADDED: Decaying Statue Modeled after decaying bronze lion statue

Costs 250 carrots

Unlocked by purchasing the Athletic Statue

ADDED: Angelic Statue

ADDED: Angelic Statue Modeled after the Angel of Light

Costs 250 carrots

Unlocked by purchasing the Decaying Statue

ADDED: Fence

ADDED: Fence Costs 75 carrots

Takes up 1x2 squares

Can be used to help organize different parts of your greenhouse/land or for keeping your multiplayer buns more contained

Automatically unlocked

ADDED: Stone Pathing

ADDED: Stone Pathing Costs 25 carrots

Takes up 1x1 square

Used to make cool stone paths around your greenhouse

Can only lay one at a time because laying stones is laborious work

Automatically unlocked

ADDED: New Greenhouse Upgrade - More Colors

ADDED: New Greenhouse Upgrade - More Colors Add nine new colors to the painting greenhouse station

Colors can be used on the door or the greenhouse itself

Costs 1000 carrots

Painting station still costs 50 carrots per use

ADDED: New Greenhouse Upgrade - Bistro Lights

ADDED: New Greenhouse Upgrade - Bistro Lights Add beautiful cozy bistro lights to your greenhouse

Costs 5000 carrots

Can be removed for a small fee

ADDED: New Upgrade - Shovel

ADDED: New Upgrade - Shovel Costs 1500 carrots

Allows the ability to dig up items around the forest

Many possible items can be dug up, including some rare seeds you can’t get anywhere else!

After the shovel is unlocked, you can tell a dig spot because there will be sparkly particles floating up from the ground

A prompt will appear and the bun will automatically pull out the shovel when the “Use” button is pressed

There will always be at least one active dig spot on the map somewhere (provided, of course, the shovel upgrade has been purchased)

ADDED: Globe

ADDED: Globe In celebration of Earth Day!

Unlocked via digging

Can be ordered from mailbox after initial discovery and costs 150 carrots

ADDED: New Plant - Lucky Bamboo

ADDED: New Plant - Lucky Bamboo Unlocked via digging

Can be ordered from mailbox after initial discovery and costs 8 carrots

Can grow to full size in a small pot

ADDED: New Plant - Purple Oxalis

ADDED: New Plant - Purple Oxalis Unlocked via digging

Can be ordered from mailbox after initial discovery and costs 8 carrots

Can grow to full size in a medium pot

ADDED: Material effect to indicate you’ve reached the bounds of the level

—--

CHANGED: Carry offset for all the statues so the bun’s face isn’t inside the objects when they are being carried

CHANGED: Carry offset for the bigger urns

CHANGED: New grid spot for placing items on the west side of the lake

CHANGED: Reconfigured level bounds

CHANGED: Moved some of the golden mushroom locations

CHANGED: Hibiscus can now fully grow in medium sized pots

CHANGED: Made bunnies cuter

—--

FIXED BUG: Can place fruit harvester inside wall to the point it is unrecoverable

FIXED BUG: When deleting an old save file and then starting a new save file, the new save file will sometimes load old saves instead

FIXED BUG: Plant modification bonus not working properly

FIXED BUG: One of the delivery birds disappears in rare circumstances (the other bird must have been so swol to be able to carry that pallet by himself)

FIXED BUG: Issue with plant inspection info not correctly saying if a pot is too small

FIXED BUG: Misc camera collision issues around level

FIXED BUG: Removed Herobrine