Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview5e-f

Share · View all patches · Build 8599607 · Last edited 21 April 2022 – 18:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello colonists!

Please enjoy the long awaited bed bug fix. Among other small changes.

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview5e:

Fixed recipes missing from the blueprint list due to incorrect page cutoff

Fixed NPCs hovering on top of sleeping bags at night

Outworlder PreAlpha3-Preview5e:

Changes

Day/Night timing adjusted: Night starts at 9 PM and ends at 5 AM

Removed heartbeat sound when injured

New indicators when placing blueprints (WIP)

Blueprints can no longer be placed directly next to each other and must be at least 1 block away (WIP)

The facility formerly known as the “Kitchen” is now the Butcher’s table, and can only be used for butchering jobs. You can use the new Kitchen facility to cook and butcher, or a campfire to cook by hand.

Bugfixes

Fixed issue that caused NPCs to have trouble going to bed

Fixed issue that may cause combat music to play forever

NPCs will no longer complain about having no bed before their first bedtime

Social Media

Can’t get enough Outworlder? Itching for the next colony? Try one of our communities and social media platforms!

Our Discord is our main community hub: look for people to play Outworlder with there!

Discord: https://discord.gg/Asntr8e

Our other spaces are regularly updated

Twitter: @playoutworlder

Forums: https://forums.playoutworlder.com/index.php

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Outworlder/

Outworlder Site: https://playoutworlder.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playoutworlder/