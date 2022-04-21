 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Legend of Keepers update for 21 April 2022

Announcing Soul Smugglers DLC

Share · View all patches · Build 8599592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

As part of our Publisher Event, we are pleased to announce the final Legend of Keepers DLC is coming!
Please welcome the Skeleton Lord Master in Legend of Keepers: Soul Smugglers!

Including:

  • New Master
  • 5 missions
  • New promotion: the Graveyard, allowing you to bring monsters back to life in various ways
  • Exclusive game mechanics: Soul Fragments that can be stolen from heroes to upgrade monsters and promotion
  • 10 Psychopomp monsters
  • 3 traps
  • 5 artefacts

Available this summer!
Besides, we'll add 4 additional free monsters for everyone with this DLC!

Wishlist now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966480/Legend_of_Keepers_Soul_Smugglers/

Free Update Available

As announced last week, Rise of Neptunians free update is now live!
Including 10 new monsters, 2 new traps and 3 new artefacts.

Have fun! ♥

Changed files in this update

Legend of Keepers Content Depot 978521
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Legend of Keepers Mac Depot 978522
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Legend of Keepers Linux Depot 978523
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.