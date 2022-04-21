Announcing Soul Smugglers DLC

Hi everyone,
As part of our Publisher Event, we are pleased to announce the final Legend of Keepers DLC is coming!
Please welcome the Skeleton Lord Master in Legend of Keepers: Soul Smugglers!
Including:
- New Master
- 5 missions
- New promotion: the Graveyard, allowing you to bring monsters back to life in various ways
- Exclusive game mechanics: Soul Fragments that can be stolen from heroes to upgrade monsters and promotion
- 10 Psychopomp monsters
- 3 traps
- 5 artefacts
Available this summer!
Besides, we'll add 4 additional free monsters for everyone with this DLC!
Wishlist now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966480/Legend_of_Keepers_Soul_Smugglers/
Free Update Available
As announced last week, Rise of Neptunians free update is now live!
Including 10 new monsters, 2 new traps and 3 new artefacts.
Have fun! ♥
