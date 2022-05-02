Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #38: Geeky QoL

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #38! :dlgift:

:dl2_diamond: Community Feedback: all improvements that we have implemented with this update are based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Item Pack #27 : Geek items! 11 new late game (!) items to fulfil all your wildest nerd fantasies: 3 Epic 4 Legendary 4 Mythic

: Geek items! 11 new late game (!) items to fulfil all your wildest nerd fantasies: :dl2_diamond: Employees are now ordered by type in tablet's Employees section : to make life a little bit easier for you

: to make life a little bit easier for you Show profit % at the end of each selling deal : we now show you how great of a dealer you are in percentages!

: we now show you how great of a dealer you are in percentages! Fixed an encounter effect with wrong duration

Fixed a bug in total My Home assets value calculation in tablet's Bank section

Fixed a typo in ES localization

Meanwhile we have started working on balance changes, mainly concerning the late game. Expect this to be the next update to drop in May!

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments. And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

