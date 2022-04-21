Version 1.01 is now live and the default build.

IMPORTANT, before updating this game be aware that there is a risk that your save files will no function from version 1.00 to version 1.01. This is due to a dub with Visual Novel Maker that we are working to fix. If loading a save file after the game updates causes the game to crash either:

A). Downgrade to version 1.00 using the "beta" tab under the game's properties.

B). Select the continue option and skip forward to whatever part of that chapter you were on,

Updating will not erase your overall progress, it just runs the risk of corrupting saves from older versions on some PCs.

Patch notes:

*Fixed a bug where certain CGs were not unlocking in the gallery

*Fixed a bug where the game would crash upon right clicking in certain menus

*Other bugs fixed, including ones that effected the game's performance.

*Typeos addressed

If you experience any issues with the patch, please contact Jacob Cumiskey either at jacobcumiskey@yahoo.com or on the Siren's Call Discord here: https://discord.gg/cqCSSgqh85