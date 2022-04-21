 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 21 April 2022

P&C Beta Update: 21.04.22

This is going straight to Stable builds next week, read the changelog to know why!


In 18 hours we'll begin distributing 👑Wuchan🍌️This build will be required!

Size: 752 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Wuchan, Monkey Princess, NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Wuchan, Monkey Princess, has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː More than 80(!) new dialogues have been added for Defeats and Conquests! They'll play in combination as a Princess tramples another Princess' Reign while on the World Map!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Quest Menu loading crashes
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy siege/war calculations (mostly) in NG+
ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess not playing her "Prince" animation in her throne room
ːswirliesː Fixed game soft-locking after dealing with all the Selkies in The Floor, after picking the Selkie Harp

