P&C Beta Update: 21.04.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is going straight to Stable builds next week, read the changelog to know why!



In 18 hours we'll begin distributing 👑Wuchan🍌️This build will be required!

Size: 752 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Wuchan, Monkey Princess, NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Wuchan, Monkey Princess, has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː More than 80(!) new dialogues have been added for Defeats and Conquests! They'll play in combination as a Princess tramples another Princess' Reign while on the World Map!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Quest Menu loading crashes

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy siege/war calculations (mostly) in NG+

ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess not playing her "Prince" animation in her throne room

ːswirliesː Fixed game soft-locking after dealing with all the Selkies in The Floor, after picking the Selkie Harp