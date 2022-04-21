Heroic & Solo

Greetings Therians,

Prepare your best weapons as this update will give you something to fight for!

We have reviewed our concept of the heroic bosses to make them forever relevant. We also added a new solo mode for bosses to give you extra challenges. From now on, each content update that improves the max power of your hero will be declared a new season. In a new season, all heroic and solo bosses will be upgraded to match the hero’s capability.

We don't want to focus exclusively on endgame content, we believe the fun of a game should be your character progression and what you do to reach the endgame. Offering these rebalanced bosses on each season will give us the best of both worlds, the normal version for your character progression, and the endgame version if you are at endgame.

Check out the changelog for the list of new rules.

Thanks for playing!

Virtys

Changelog

April 21 - Version: 0.1.17.0

Features and Changes

Boss kill ranking system.

Use /incognito in chat to avoid your name being put on a ranking leaderboard for the current play session.

All materials types are now dyeable.

Fixes

Damage at 1000 and above will be displayed correctly in combat.

Content Changes