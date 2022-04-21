Heroic & Solo

Greetings Therians,
Prepare your best weapons as this update will give you something to fight for!
We have reviewed our concept of the heroic bosses to make them forever relevant. We also added a new solo mode for bosses to give you extra challenges. From now on, each content update that improves the max power of your hero will be declared a new season. In a new season, all heroic and solo bosses will be upgraded to match the hero’s capability.
We don't want to focus exclusively on endgame content, we believe the fun of a game should be your character progression and what you do to reach the endgame. Offering these rebalanced bosses on each season will give us the best of both worlds, the normal version for your character progression, and the endgame version if you are at endgame.
Check out the changelog for the list of new rules.
Thanks for playing!
Virtys
Changelog
April 21 - Version: 0.1.17.0
Features and Changes
- Boss kill ranking system.
- Use /incognito in chat to avoid your name being put on a ranking leaderboard for the current play session.
- All materials types are now dyeable.
Fixes
- Damage at 1000 and above will be displayed correctly in combat.
Content Changes
- First season of the ranking system.
- All heroic bosses are now tuned for the current content. (No cooldown, no durability loss).
- Tarathiel, Whuzulm and Rylenback now have a solo version. (No cooldown, no durability loss). More solo bosses will be added over time.
- Heroic and solo bosses now drop a symbol token. (x3 for heroic, 1x for solo).
- There are three types of symbol token (glory, wisdom and virtue).
- You can convert 3 of each symbol (3x glory + 3x wisdom + 3x virtue) to create an insignia of bravery.
- You can convert 1 of each symbol (1x glory + 1x wisdom + 1x virtue) to create an insignia of bravery one time a week.
- You can use insignia of bravery to buy special items at Mystil's Wonders location. More items will be added over time.
- T5 materials bosses are now weekly and their loot has been adjusted accordingly.
- T5 materials bosses now have a 25% chances to drop an additional T5 material off cooldown.
