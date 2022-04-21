Train Simulator Classic Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Train Simulator Classic is now available on Steam and includes three routes for you to add to your collection. Witness the legendary Tehachapi loop with Tehachapi Pass, experience the pinnacle of UK high-speed travel with WCML South, and master complex signal systems in Bahnstrecke Riesa - Dresden which also includes the new Leipzig - Riesa route extension that adds an additional 65 km! You can find out more about these routes Here.

Alongside Train Simulator Classic launch today, we've also updated all of the routes featured, with improvements and fixes released for each. Read the full update Here.

Collection

Train Simulator Classic is just the beginning of your hobby. Build a dream set of routes, locomotives, trains, route extensions, and rolling stock with a vast array of content to browse on the Steam Store. With hundreds of add-ons available, whatever your interest, you’ll be able to find something new and expand your collection.

Steam Workshop

Customise and expand your experience with Steam workshop. You can browse hundreds of community-created scenarios for many routes and locos in Train Simulator Classic. Why not try the in-game editor to create your own routes, locos and scenarios so you can share them for the community to enjoy!

Railfan TV

Join the Railfan TV team tonight at 20:00 UTC for the launch of Train Simulator Classic. Come see Jamie play Train Simulator Classic! Watch on Twitch and YouTube.