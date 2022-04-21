The Tenants - Spring Update

Hello there, Landlords!



We're back with a new update outside our regular Early Access roadmap schedule, bringing you some of the highly requested features! We're also celebrating Spring with a time-limited in-game event that will take you on a wild egg hunt and reward you with unique themed decorations. If you don't own the game yet, make sure to grab it now while it's 25% off! All right, let's go over what you can expect to find in this update!

Egg Hunt event



Today we're beginning our Easter Egg Hunt Event, which will last for two weeks. Steve's been hard at work hiding all the Easter eggs around the Slums district for you to search for. Make sure to find them all, as collecting the whole set will reward you with a unique Easter decorations item set!

The Tenants: Egg Hunt is a time-limited event that will take place in the slums from April 21st to May 5th.

Creative Mode overhaul



We finally had the time to properly work on the Creative mode and make it into the game mode that we had initially envisioned it as. Now you will be able to fully customize your playthroughs by increasing the starting cash, reducing the number of events happening to your tenants, disabling the tutorial, and more!

For your convenience, we have also added a couple of presets to choose from if you're unsure what settings to go for.

Note: Achievements will no longer work in Creative Mode due to the scope of possible gameplay modifications. For players with existing Creative Mode save files, we will grant a grace period of two weeks within which you're still eligible for achievements, unless you modify any of the creative settings in the pause menu.

Dark User Interface theme



For all the night owls in our community, don't worry. We got you covered. We're very excited about this feature ourselves, as most of our dev team uses dark mode wherever it's available. So with this update, we're adding a dark theme for the whole user interface (except the main menu), which also opens up a way for potential additional themes for the UI to be added in the future.

New furniture



What update would it be if we didn't add a plethora of new items for you to spice up your properties with? Apart from the Egg Hunt related decorations, we've added a bunch of general use items (over 120 in total!) that you'll unlock the usual way, through leveling up your landlord.

Steve's Guidebook



Throughout our Early Access adventure, we've added many new features and mechanics to The Tenants, and there hasn't been an in-game way to catch up with the new additions. On top of that, some players may click through tutorials that pop up when they're engaged with some other type of content, and there was no way to access them later on. Until now, that is. Whenever you feel like it, you can click on the Steve's Guidebook icon in the top right corner of the screen and browse through any of the tutorials that you've previously unlocked.

In a not-so-distant-future update, we also plan to add tenant archetype entries to the Guidebook that will unlock after interacting with a given archetype. If you have any ideas on what more you'd like to see here, please let us know!

Auction tutorial



When we introduced the new system for buying and selling properties, we honestly ran out of time to implement proper tutorials that'd explain the new mechanics. The Spring Update, fortunately, removes this issue, as now you'll be guided by Uncle Steve through your first time selling a property of your own.

We're hoping that this update will make the wait for the Manhattan Update all the more enjoyable. We feel that we've managed to tie some of the crucial loose ends just in time to prepare for the upcoming major release. Feel free to share your thoughts on the Spring Update with us in the comments below or on our official Discord server, which can be found here: link.

Full Changelog

Features

Implemented Steve's Guidebook.

Overhauled Creative Mode (you can skip the tutorial now!).

Added a new dark mode UI theme.

Content

Introduced Egg Hunt - a time limited event with Easter decorations to snatch!

Added new tutorial sections for auctions.

Added over 120 new items including dryers, printers, board games, cutlery sets, kitchen utensils, dishwashers, bathroom clutter, decorations, and more!

Decorated main menu to match the spring/Easter spirit!

General

Added a confirmation popup when exiting the game while a tutorial section is ongoing.

Added a confirmation popup when not extending tenant's lase during lease renegotiations.

Greatly reworked tenant's movement during Open Houses, specifically targeting large properties and the Suburbs.

Added the ability to see your currently selected item tag filters and easily clear them out.

Changing the color variant of an item in the buy UI will now pull it up to purchase it.

Moved floors and walls to the top of the renovation checklist.

Added a tooltip when trying to use an outside flooring inside and vice versa.

Added a tooltip when trying to rent by rooms without separate bedrooms.

Tenant context menu panel will now display player's character name when listing player relationship.

Increased character limit to 1000 in the feedback panel.

Adjusted a few item colliders for easier placement.

Fixed a number of issues with the tenant events not always ending properly.

Fixed an issue with tenants getting stuck in front of the front door when being sabotaged.

Fixed an issue with removing parented furniture in equipment failure and tenant request tasks.

Fixed an issue with tenant requests requiring the player to work on bathrooms even though the request was for a different room.

Fixed an issue with mismatching property images.

Fixed an issue with tenant requests not ending properly when the tenant has moved out.

Fixed an issue with the camera controls not rebindig correctly.

Fixed an issue with the lease renegotiation tutorial getting stuck.

Fixed an issue with scoring the floor category in the tutorial job.

Balance

Boosted aunt's apartment prestige multipliers.

Adjusted tenant archetype bedroom and apartment likes.

Limited earthquakes to only affect some of the apartments in the later stages of the game.

Increased budget of a few jobs.

Thank you,

Ancient Forge Studio