Version 0.24 - Bits and Pieces

Hello everyone!

While we are hard at work getting 1.0 ready for release, today we have a minor update ready for you that is all about various fixes, changes, and improvements.

Furthermore, we have several surprises prepared for you next week. Spoiler, it's not 1.0 yet (which is coming very, very soon), but we believe you're going to love them anyway, so stay tuned!

Version 0.24.0 Changelog

Changes

Added new armor sets for multiple enemies

Added saves backup system

Added unique sound effects for the following creatures Undead Rabbit Undead Rat Undead Wolf Undead Sheep Undead Boar Rotten Ghoul Abomination Death Imp Infernal Imp Triton Ogre Cyclops

Changes several location icons on the map to those that better represent them

Improved tooltips for Heavy Weapons, Light Weapons, and Combat talent trees

Improved multiple combat sound effects

Recustomized multiple NPCs important to the story

Minor improvements to racial maps in the character creation screen

Removed outdated information from the World Map

Fixes

Fixed issue with Steam Cloud not working for newer saves

Fixed incorrectly named NPC in Greenleaf Woodlet

Fixed issue with Sargh appearing two times in Bonebreakers Camp

Fixed issues with multiple armor sets

Fixed issue with editing notes on the World Map

Fixed issue with incorrect location type icon and tooltip on the World Map

Fixed issue with Stingy not being able to become hostile

Fixed all reported language issues

Thank you for your continued support! See you soon!