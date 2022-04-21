Version 0.24 - Bits and Pieces

Hello everyone!
While we are hard at work getting 1.0 ready for release, today we have a minor update ready for you that is all about various fixes, changes, and improvements.
Furthermore, we have several surprises prepared for you next week. Spoiler, it's not 1.0 yet (which is coming very, very soon), but we believe you're going to love them anyway, so stay tuned!
Version 0.24.0 Changelog
Changes
-
Added new armor sets for multiple enemies
-
Added saves backup system
-
Added unique sound effects for the following creatures
- Undead Rabbit
- Undead Rat
- Undead Wolf
- Undead Sheep
- Undead Boar
- Rotten Ghoul
- Abomination
- Death Imp
- Infernal Imp
- Triton
- Ogre
- Cyclops
-
Changes several location icons on the map to those that better represent them
-
Improved tooltips for Heavy Weapons, Light Weapons, and Combat talent trees
-
Improved multiple combat sound effects
-
Recustomized multiple NPCs important to the story
-
Minor improvements to racial maps in the character creation screen
-
Removed outdated information from the World Map
Fixes
- Fixed issue with Steam Cloud not working for newer saves
- Fixed incorrectly named NPC in Greenleaf Woodlet
- Fixed issue with Sargh appearing two times in Bonebreakers Camp
- Fixed issues with multiple armor sets
- Fixed issue with editing notes on the World Map
- Fixed issue with incorrect location type icon and tooltip on the World Map
- Fixed issue with Stingy not being able to become hostile
- Fixed all reported language issues
Thank you for your continued support! See you soon!
