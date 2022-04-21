 Skip to content

Walkabout Mini Golf update for 21 April 2022

Welcome Island

We’ve just launched a free update to “Welcome Island,” the main menu area where you start the game. Come enjoy a driving range mini game, an expansive putting practice area with the ability to pick up and even throw your ball, a raft ride, pool lounge, additional vacation-themed avatar hats, and several more quality of life features like the ability to mute individual players and settings in the main menu. Come check it out!

NEW FEATURES:
Redesign of starting area
Driving Range
Putting Practice Green w/Numbered Flags
New Avatar Items
You can now pick up the ball and throw it
Raft ride tour
New Mute Player Option
Game Settings and wrist watch feature now available at starting area
General bug fixes and performance improvements

