We’ve just launched a free update to “Welcome Island,” the main menu area where you start the game. Come enjoy a driving range mini game, an expansive putting practice area with the ability to pick up and even throw your ball, a raft ride, pool lounge, additional vacation-themed avatar hats, and several more quality of life features like the ability to mute individual players and settings in the main menu. Come check it out!

NEW FEATURES:

Redesign of starting area

Driving Range

Putting Practice Green w/Numbered Flags

New Avatar Items

You can now pick up the ball and throw it

Raft ride tour

New Mute Player Option

Game Settings and wrist watch feature now available at starting area

General bug fixes and performance improvements