 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

POSTAL 4: No Regerts update for 21 April 2022

First hotfix of many probably!

Share · View all patches · Build 8598619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix is mostly to address the Game Tester errand not triggering (Our game testers didn’t test the Game Tester errand or something…). But as a bonus - you get a vastly better ‘Going POSTAL challenge’ event overlay!

Nothing in this one, stay tuned! :D

Crappy overlay for Going POSTAL challenges replaced with a better one!

Going POSTAL challenges will now start showing up only if the Job Agency has been visited

Unobtainable Kunny doll behind the Payphone in Riverside

Bug with P350 appearing out of Dude’s hand after loading a save file whilst holding a P350

Game Tester errand not triggering

Golden Larry pickup behind Civvie’s store respawning on reload

Changed files in this update

2x2 Content Depot 707031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.