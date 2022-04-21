New patch in publicbeta (v149)

Another small patch, mostly bug-fixing:

Italian translation updated

Fix for leg armor on green strain zombies taking almost no damage

Fix for ambient zombies not spawning sometimes when you start, particularly when you have few settlements

Fix up old savegames so NPCs don't blame you for molotovs they threw at their own fences, before that was fixed in v148

Fix for chickens being assigned roles in AI settlements

If chickens in AI settlements die, the NPCs will skin them rather than burying them

Fix for enemies not surrendering if they have chickens

Fix for not being able to hit people with snowballs

Crash fix

What's this publicbeta thing?

v149 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".