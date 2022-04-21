 Skip to content

Survivalist: Invisible Strain update for 21 April 2022

New patch in publicbeta (v149)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Another small patch, mostly bug-fixing:

  • Italian translation updated
  • Fix for leg armor on green strain zombies taking almost no damage
  • Fix for ambient zombies not spawning sometimes when you start, particularly when you have few settlements
  • Fix up old savegames so NPCs don't blame you for molotovs they threw at their own fences, before that was fixed in v148
  • Fix for chickens being assigned roles in AI settlements
  • If chickens in AI settlements die, the NPCs will skin them rather than burying them
  • Fix for enemies not surrendering if they have chickens
  • Fix for not being able to hit people with snowballs
  • Crash fix
What's this publicbeta thing?

v149 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

  • Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
  • If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
  • If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".

