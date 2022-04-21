Easter Event!

Easter has arrived again in Damascus (albeit a bit late) and with it comes the and even larger bunny infestation Damascus than before.

We are looking to you players to help control the number of bunnies as they are everywhere. Of course these bunnies do have some lovely goodies that they drop once you have killed them.

There are also a range of 64 items that can be opened from the Easter Egg with 6 of the items being a different coloured warm hat.

5 new cosmetics have also been added to Shalk's Cosmetic Store and 2 older ones have been brought back. The Basket of Eggs has replaced the Ugly Sweater, the Sexy Bunny Ears have replaced the Scream Mask, the Sexy Bunny One Piece has replaced Mr Snowman, the Bunny Ears have replaced the Forest Demon Mask, the Egg Head has replaced the Snowy Christmas Ring, the Carrot Blade has replaced the Snowy Ring and the Easter Jon Suit has replaced the Flower Ring.

Happy Easter to everyone and happy grinding!

Patch 1.32

General