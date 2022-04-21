New Build!

Click Here for the new update video!

Interactive Merchant & Destructible clothing

Another week, another Iragon changelog. While in the camp, if you interact with the Merchant woman and press the “Play with her” button, you’ll see that her clothes have damaged stages. You can interact with her breasts and play with her however you please.

Darick Face Animations

We’ve also added face animations for Darick during his introduction with Erika. Said interaction takes place in the Guild Hall, which can be found through a portal in the Experimental Hall.

A.I. Improvements

Finally, there’s been an improvement made to the enemy AI. Now they won’t chase you relentlessly throughout the level, but will eventually give up and return to their designated areas.

What new enemies would you like to see?

Dudes in armor, skeletons, wolves and spiders are classic video game enemies and are easy to fit in many levels and situations. But what are some new enemies that you'd like to see in the game? We're open to any suggestions and we already have some new female enemies in the works, that we hope you'll like.