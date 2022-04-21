Yet more updates and bugfixes

While not all known bugs/issues are resolved, enough are that it seemed reasonable to push a patch now, while working on the remaining ones.

One core bugfix is to the save files, which should now be smaller (designed to be entirely compatible with existing saves). This will make saving and loading a bit faster, especially towards the end-game, and possible fix an out-of-memory bug.

Alongside the bugfixes are some UI changes. Map masks are changed a bit, including two new ones, one for finding traits (could allow more interesting trait behaviour now it's easier to find them) and one for trade routes (which do nothing right now, but will be critical for Mammon when he (it?) is added soon (hopefully he'll arrive on Steam's beta-branch around beginning of next month)).

More work needs doing on the UI, including ideally a family-tree view, a list of a society's nobles and useful details about them and some tidying-up, and this will form the remainder of this month's non-bug-related work.

Gameplay:

-Heroes motivation to redeem other heroes now is affected by their own shadow to a greater degree

-Increased the lethality of combat (reverting previous change made)

UI:

-Updated map masks to make them more functional (units and heroes now get highlighted) and allow more mask types

-Clicking the flag on a location or unit will pan to the capital (if any) and enable special map move highlighting that society's units and locations

-Expanded person view at a location has a go-to button to let you find heirs rapidly

-Challenges now update more frequently, eliminating issues where the challenge might not be visible until next turn

-Fixed issue with non-updating agent list when selecting a location

-If a character goes to full shadow in one turn the game will no longer also show the "character half-enshadowed" message

-Agents who have not been issued orders will block the 'End Turn' button/key the first time it is clicked. If re-clicked, they will perform a 'pass turn' action. This can also be set using the ENTER key (rebindable)

-Trade route map view set to 9 (rebindable). Trade routes at the moment do nothing, but the functionality is needed for Mammon and future mechanics

-Trait map view set to F1 (rebindable). Lets you find rulers or units who are mourning, exorcists, or just have bonuses to might

-Orcs now have place names for their settlements

Bugfixes:

-Changed some stuff internally to improve save/load performance

-Fixed difficulty description on main page for ultrawide monitors

-Fixed bug where Plague Doctor's 'New Outbreak' ability could be used in locations with plague

-Fixed volcano dealing damage to its caster

-Fixed volcano not being recognised as cause of death to nearby units if they drop to exactly 0HP

-Refugees can no longer be ordered into battle by human rulers

-Prevented issue whereby two agents could kill each other on the same turn

-Potion of Healing no longer allows you to come back from the dead in a glitched state

-Societies now can't be 'at war' with societies which have been eradicated

-Fixed (I believe?) a bug relating to anomalous behaviour of ogres (sharing HP and randomly disappearing)

-Fixed issue with second tutorial being unplayable by players with machines set to certain languages

-Updated tooltip for Malign Catch challenge and modifier to reflect previous changes