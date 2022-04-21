Spring Improvements and Bug Fixes

We hope you have been enjoying our 5th Anniversary Event. The event doesn’t finish until 12th May so you still have plenty of time to enjoy splattering people with cupcake shotguns, complete those special challenges, and howling your way through the night as the Anubis Werewolf terror.
The team has been working hard to make some improvements to the game, and fix bugs that have been reported by our community. Strange bugs that see a player unable to respawn or interact, glitches that do weird things to the Terror animations, and a really bizarre bug where antidoted players were seen with blood spurting out their neck.
We have also made a few changes including new ‘out-of-bounds’ areas, lowering the volume of switching items, and allowing you to start a new Objective without having to collect the item of your previous Objective.
You can see the full list of changes and fixes in the list below.
See you in-game!
The Deceit Team
Twitter | Instagram | Discord
Full Patch Notes
- You can now start your next Objective without claiming the item from your previous one.
- All maps have received new 'out-of-bounds' areas that will force respawn players if they enter them.
- The volume of switching items audio has been reduced.
- The interaction logic has been adjusted to stop other players completely blocking your interaction.
- Several in-game UI elements have been improved.
- Clicking your Deceit ID when in 'Add Friends' section of the Main Menu will now copy it to your clipboard.
- [FIXED] Picking up Armour doesn't play the 'zipping up' sound.
- [FIXED] Players can see parts of the map just before they wake up.
- [FIXED] Terrors are able to avoid suffocating to the gas by remaining in vents.
- [FIXED] The bleeding effect from being executed doesn't get removed once the player is antidoted.
- [FIXED] Players can occasionally be left unable to interact with anything until they respawn.
- [FIXED] Terrors sometimes don't play their correct animations when moving around.
- [FIXED] It's possible to be left permanently downed if 2 Terrors attack 2 Innocents at the same time.
- [FIXED] Players can occasionally be marked as having 'dodged' a game despite leaving normally, causing the game to end early.
- [FIXED] Selecting an Infected partner and/or Terror can sometimes fail in the pre-game.
- [FIXED] The ELO gain/loss shown in the Match History can be off by 1. Note: this fix will only apply to future games.
- [FIXED] Purchasing Tokens from the Store doesn't instantly update your inventory at the bottom.
- [FIXED] Attacking 2 Innocents back-to-back whilst having 2 executions available will cause only one Innocent to be executed.
- [FIXED] The Ancient Anubis skin's emissive doesn't work properly.
- [FIXED] You can only shoot one way through a window in the Asylum's Ward A.
- [FIXED] You can't shoot through the plastic flaps in the final area of the Asylum.
- [FIXED] Players can incorrectly transform into a Terror whilst crouched, causing the Terror's animations to break.
- [FIXED] It's possible to get multiple revives off with just one Antidote.
