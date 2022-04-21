Spring Improvements and Bug Fixes

We hope you have been enjoying our 5th Anniversary Event. The event doesn’t finish until 12th May so you still have plenty of time to enjoy splattering people with cupcake shotguns, complete those special challenges, and howling your way through the night as the Anubis Werewolf terror.

The team has been working hard to make some improvements to the game, and fix bugs that have been reported by our community. Strange bugs that see a player unable to respawn or interact, glitches that do weird things to the Terror animations, and a really bizarre bug where antidoted players were seen with blood spurting out their neck.

We have also made a few changes including new ‘out-of-bounds’ areas, lowering the volume of switching items, and allowing you to start a new Objective without having to collect the item of your previous Objective.

You can see the full list of changes and fixes in the list below.

See you in-game!

The Deceit Team

Twitter | Instagram | Discord

Full Patch Notes