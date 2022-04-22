Brand-New “Another Story” Coming Out on April 29!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Arc System Works announces an update adding a new story experience, Another Story, coming out on April 29, 2022.

■Featuring Appearances from Many Characters Not in the Main Story!

Another Story features appearances from many characters who do not show up during the main story, including Ramlethal, May, and Baiken. The story shows what was going on behind the curtain from another perspective.

■Another Story Summary

While the incident in America triggered by Asuka R. Kreutz's surrender unfolds...

Special Brigade Commander Ramlethal Valentine heads to the outskirts of Illyria after receiving report of an emergency.

There she finds a girl who closely resembles Bedman, who once worked with the Universal Will against mankind.

■Key Character Introduction

Delilah

A young girl who has awoken from a long slumber.

She’s lived within a dream since her birth due to a unique condition caused by her brain’s inability to withstand her exceptional intellect and abilities.

As she’s only just woken up, she doesn’t have a solid grasp on common sense and social skills.

Her one and only motive is to get revenge for her brother’s life.

*Another Story is only sold as part of GGST Season Pass 1. Another Story is not available for sale separately.