Legend Bowl - Hotfix (April 21, 2022)

We've released some new updates and fixes from the previous Franchise Update release. Enjoy!

Old roster files now work with new update.

Fixed newspaper message "How Often Will This Happen? Coach __ Fails Make Playoffs", missing "to" before make on newspaper messages.

Fixed issue where kick or punt returners were being chosen for "Kicker of the Year" award.

Running backs are no longer excluded from league receiver leaders screen.

Quarterbacks now drop back automatically (until human touches controls) on under center formations with a minimum speed so slower players can evade quick overpowered sacks after the snap.

Field stats message box height increased slightly to fit longer messages.

Player height now affects catch and interception rates. It also affects swats from defensive lineman for quarterbacks.

Shuffle players and rebuild roster sorts players by overall now.

Fixed issue where gamepad will continue to vibrate after play ends.

Player charge meter should no longer appear when not pressing charge button.

Fixed a few incorrectly ordered depth chart issues in base roster.

Clock plays now appear under "Ask Coach" menu during situations that warrant them.

MVP back button icon location updated to correct position.

Fixed issue where team sends a player to themselves during player wire and free agency events.

Fixed sorting issues in player events newspaper screen.

Fixed issue where Franchise ticker was not displaying on Team menu.

Lineman ball swat success decreased slightly.

Standings page now defaults to your team's conference page.

Team record shows on ticker when viewing Franchise menus.

HOF year arrows only appear when more than one year available.

HOF kicker and punter stats updated. K - FGP, XPP, LNG, PTS | P - AVG, YDS, LNG

HOF current trophy should remain on same trophy when cycling years.

RB newspaper button moved down slightly on schedule screen.

Touched up field stats icon positions to match new box height changes.

Changed player event message from "as compensation" to "in exchange" to help with text that wraps too long.

Patch Version 1.0.2.2