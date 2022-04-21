SCUM - Patch 0.7.1.46669

Hey everyone, been a while but we are here with another patch. We have some new stuff and a lot of fixes, so lets get to it!

Let's start with the new trader NPC the good ol fisherman.

Now found around the outposts this good ol geezer will have some good nautical goodies to buy and sell.

Of course not only does he sell boats, rafts and the sort but you can also get fishing supplies and use them to sell fish. It's an honest peaceful life. And remember don't talk to the raven.

We have revamped the way weapon decay looks on weapons. With these new details you will be able to see the condition of weapons much easier and give you that gritty look to the abandoned weapons.

Fixed the bug where the players would sometime not able to fill an empty bottle.

Fixed the bug where sometimes loading more rounds into the M1 would make rounds go void.

Fixed the bug where it was possible to remove partial empty clips from the M1.

Fixed the bug where "puppet damage" custom zone setting affected animals as well.

Fixed the bug where airplane propellers could deal damage in safe zones.

Fixed the bug where lasers in killboxes sometimes would not activate.

Fixed some icon issues.

Fixed the issue where sometimes the server would crash due to price cache.

Fixed the bug where the tire skid audio would play when it shouldn't.

Fixed the bug where planes would not spawn in Singleplayer properly.

Fixed the bug where suppressed AK would not produce sounds after more than 30 rounds were fired.

Fixed the nutrient data on wrong inputs.

Fixed the bug where some items would still show in hands even though dropped.

Fixed the issue where the RPK bullet chamber audio would desync.

Fixed the bug where no audio would be played when filling up some blueprints.

Fixed the bug where wrong audio would be played on door interactions.

Fixed the bug where checking ammo with no magazine would give wrong max possible number.

Fixed up the issues in item descriptions.

Fixed the issues with some tooltips.

Fixed the issue where crafting improvised shotgun would not spend resources properly.

Fixed the text formating when checking battery status on auto crossbow.

Fixed the bug where pressing the ESC button with metal detector equipped would now open menu screen.

Fixed the bug where name-able items would not save names properly when named with non-ascii characters.

Fixed the animation bug regarding the wheelbarrow.

Fixed the bug where items activated in killbox were not interactable after server restart.

Fixed the bug where editing custom zones would crash the server.

Fixed the bug where the contents of vinegar bottle could not be spilled.

Fixed the bug where you could get food abrasions when prone.

Fixed the bug where you could control your character in pause menu.

Fixed a bug where rowing in a boat would not drain stamina.

Fixed the stuttering on car mechanic trader.

Fixed the bug where killbox would sometimes not initialize properly.

Fixed the bug where the character would not loose oxygen when fainting into water.

Fixed the bug where camera is not returning to car view after exiting photo mode in SP.

Fixed the bug where items left behind in killbox would not get destroyed on killbox end.

Big wave of streaming optimizations.

Another wave of network optimizations.

Reduced RAM usage of the game.

Increased the plane audio range.

Decreased audio range for cutting actions.

Poisonous mushrooms now generate food repulsion.

Head bag can now be sliced into rags.

Optimized the lasers in the killbox.

Made cauliflower edible.

Made salted bleak filet edible.

Added missing eating sounds.

Added description to DW715 rail.

Gold Deagle can now be spawned under BPC_Weapon_DEagle_50Gold name.

name. Increased admin drone top speed.

Improvised/Animal skin quiver now gives survival skill xp when crafted.

Sand bag can now be crafted with little spades.

Adjusted trader prices.

Aeroplane and car repair kits now have 20 uses.

Aeroplane repair kit now properly repairs the plane per use.

Skills can no longer be leveled up in trader zones.

Isopropyl alcohol is not drinkable anymore.

Mines will no longer show up on trader inventory if server setting disables mines.

Reduced the lense flare effect on red dot sights.

Chainsaw no longer falls under blade crafting category.

Adjusted water spline parameters.

Puppet meat can't be used with recipes anymore.

All vehicles can now be repaired with no skill.

Slicing medical gloves now produces rubber bands.

Implemented separate kill logs for events.

Standing torches can no longer be placed in inventory.

Updated localizations.

Changed the announcement font to support international characters.