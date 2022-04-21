 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

RogueStone update for 21 April 2022

Quick Fix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 8597584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I uploaded the wrong Combat audio file and is now fixed in this Update.

I put a cap on ATK, MAG, SPD up to 9,999 now from 9,999,999,999 since it would unbalance the max health and mana scores of 9,999. I was going to fix that by having the health scale but that would require more time and testing. This fixes it quickly.

Shroud has also been reduced to +140% MAG and +140% Mana Cost from 200% and 200%. This is to differentiate between Maximize which has similar effect.

Please Update your Copy to see these changes.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.