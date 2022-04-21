Quick Fix #3

I uploaded the wrong Combat audio file and is now fixed in this Update.

I put a cap on ATK, MAG, SPD up to 9,999 now from 9,999,999,999 since it would unbalance the max health and mana scores of 9,999. I was going to fix that by having the health scale but that would require more time and testing. This fixes it quickly.

Shroud has also been reduced to +140% MAG and +140% Mana Cost from 200% and 200%. This is to differentiate between Maximize which has similar effect.

Please Update your Copy to see these changes.