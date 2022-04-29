Hi there, adventurers!

A new free update transforms Eye of the Temple into a competitive physical challenge for the extra daring adventurers.

In the new Speedrun Challenges, you can build up incredible speed, with each well-timed step from one moving block to another speeding up the movements further. The occasional dodging and ducking under obstacles in the regular game becomes a real workout at high speeds and a test of your reflexes and grace. Most challenges can be completed in just a few minutes though – that is, if you can resist trying again to beat your own time or to get a better position on the Steam leaderboards.

New features in the Speedrun Challenges update:

Three bite-sized challenges, with more to come

The new update initially comes with three speedrun challenges named "Into the Temple", "To the Gorge" and "Creaking Gorge" which are unlocked by playing through the corresponding sections of the normal game. Additional challenges are scheduled for future updates. A workout unlike any other VR game

Many VR games can give you a workout, but no other game will see you racing through a treacherous temple at the same time, using your own feet and body to navigate your way through. Beat your personal best time or aim for the top

Feel the satisfaction of beating a challenge a little faster than you were able to before. You can also compare your times on the leaderboards with those of your Steam friends and everyone else playing. Speedrun the full game

It has always been possible to speedrun the full game, but now this too has leaderboards integration, with separate boards for completing the game with the normal or the best ending. The current record-holder has completed a speedrun of the full game, which normally takes 4-5 hours to complete, in just 36 minutes! Join the speedrunning community

Those in the speedrunning community, or those interested in joining it, can upload recorded videos of their runs on the game's page on speedrun.com. There are boards for both the bite-sized challenges and full game runs, including variants for completing runs with or without glitches.

Good luck out there, and have fun!