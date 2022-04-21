 Skip to content

Turmoil Playtest update for 21 April 2022

Multiplayer beta signups are now open!

Share · View all patches · Build 8597270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear oil entrepreneurs,

It's finally upon us: Turmoil Multiplayer has reached the playtesting phase! If all goes well, you'll all be able to play Turmoil campaigns online with friends and adversaries in the near future. But of course we want to make sure everything is in good order before we release this goodness onto our beloved players.

And we could use your help with this! Once the playtest build is live, a button will appear on the store page, which you can use to sign up as a tester for Turmoil Multiplayer. There will be a limited number of volunteer playtester spots available, and if you sign up via the button, you will receive an invite. If you decide to join the playtest, start playing and share your feedback via our questionnaire!

The major things we want to test are:

  • Setting up a new game
  • Customising your character and frame
  • Playing the Multiplayer campaign (of course)
  • Multiplayer Land Auction
  • Multiplayer Stock Auction
  • Recaps showing the outcome of the previous round and auctions
  • Watching replays from your adversaries' turns
  • The time it takes to complete a turn
  • And hopefully any final issues you may run into :)

Once we've been able to assess your feedback from the playtest, we will iron out the final kinks, do another quick round of playtesting if we need to, and hopefully share Turmoil Multiplayer with you soon! And remember: it will be a free add-on to the classic campaign, so it will be there for all Turmoil players to enjoy.

For now: thanks for your patience so far, and for helping out to make the game even better! We hope you will be invited to join the playtest soon!

In the meantime, if you want to know more about the design for Multiplayer, please check our in-depth blog posts here:

Changed files in this update

Turmoil Playtest Linux Depot Depot 1498772
  • Loading history…
Turmoil Playtest MacOS Depot Depot 1498774
  • Loading history…
