Multiplayer beta signups are now open!

Dear oil entrepreneurs,

It's finally upon us: Turmoil Multiplayer has reached the playtesting phase! If all goes well, you'll all be able to play Turmoil campaigns online with friends and adversaries in the near future. But of course we want to make sure everything is in good order before we release this goodness onto our beloved players.

And we could use your help with this! Once the playtest build is live, a button will appear on the store page, which you can use to sign up as a tester for Turmoil Multiplayer. There will be a limited number of volunteer playtester spots available, and if you sign up via the button, you will receive an invite. If you decide to join the playtest, start playing and share your feedback via our questionnaire!

The major things we want to test are:

Setting up a new game

Customising your character and frame

Playing the Multiplayer campaign (of course)

Multiplayer Land Auction

Multiplayer Stock Auction

Recaps showing the outcome of the previous round and auctions

Watching replays from your adversaries' turns

The time it takes to complete a turn

And hopefully any final issues you may run into :)

Once we've been able to assess your feedback from the playtest, we will iron out the final kinks, do another quick round of playtesting if we need to, and hopefully share Turmoil Multiplayer with you soon! And remember: it will be a free add-on to the classic campaign, so it will be there for all Turmoil players to enjoy.

For now: thanks for your patience so far, and for helping out to make the game even better! We hope you will be invited to join the playtest soon!

In the meantime, if you want to know more about the design for Multiplayer, please check our in-depth blog posts here: