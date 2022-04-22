Winkeltje: The Little Shop - OUT NOW!

Release Day!



Winkeltje: The Little Shop is finally released on all major platforms! As of today you can enjoy Winkeltje on Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 at the affordable price of $14,99, or €12,49, or your regional equivalent.

Launch Features

Below are the launch features that you can enjoy right now!

Employees



With this much requested feature you can hire and manage employees that will help you in keeping your shop stocked. Employees will gain experience and grow to the limit of their ability. Manage salaries and keep an eye out for new talent as your employer skill increases.

Upgradeable End-Game Storage



When you reach the end-game you will now be able to buy a storage basement hatch. This is an upgradeable storage that will enable you to increase your storage capacity if you can afford it. As a result you can reclaim your store space without losing storage capacity.

New Decorations



You can look forward to a bunch of new decorations themed around spring, summer, and the outdoors that can be unlocked through some new objectives or by increasing your shop level. Some unique item pedestals can be obtained by reaching the maximum item crafting level.

New Cosmetics



Both shopkeeper types received a new outfit, boots, and hair. New color options for this outfit can be unlocked by completing new crafting achievements.

New Floors



New floor options have been added. Some are accessible from the start while others will be unlocked as you progress.

Major Performance Improvements





With a massive effort to improve performance on console devices we have found and applied numerous performance improvements across the board. We took care in maintaining the look and feel of the game although you may notice some differences in aesthetics.

New

Achievements - Added 12 new achievements.

- Added 12 new achievements. Cosmetics - Added 2 new outfits with 7 colour combinations, these are unlocked as a reward for hitting certain crafting milestones.

- Added 2 new outfits with 7 colour combinations, these are unlocked as a reward for hitting certain crafting milestones. Building - Added 14 new floors.

- Added 14 new floors. Decorations - Added 39 new decorations.

- Added 39 new decorations. Decorations - Added 49 new Pedestal decorations for when the player has maxed out the crafting of an item.

- Added 49 new Pedestal decorations for when the player has maxed out the crafting of an item. Employees - Added employees to help with restocking the shop.

- Added employees to help with restocking the shop. Objectives - Added new objectives for Employees, Spring, and Summer.

- Added new objectives for Employees, Spring, and Summer. Objectives - Updated the 'Item Placement' & 'Building' tutorials to show both the count & bar.

Changes

Art - Updated the default and large shop preview images.

- Updated the default and large shop preview images. Customers - Renamed Tetta -> Letta, because apparently the former means "boob" in Italian.

- Renamed Tetta -> Letta, because apparently the former means "boob" in Italian. Effects - Slightly reduced the windiness on the foliage.

- Slightly reduced the windiness on the foliage. Language - Updated and reviewed all translations.

- Updated and reviewed all translations. Lighting - Increased the shadow depth bias to adress some shadow acne.

- Increased the shadow depth bias to adress some shadow acne. Objectives - Removed the Kitchen Planter from being unlocked by the Potato Farmer objective as the initial planter can only be unlocked by spending a crafting skill point. This should remove the objective mention from the Unlock Menu when inspecting the Kitchen Planter.

- Removed the Kitchen Planter from being unlocked by the Potato Farmer objective as the initial planter can only be unlocked by spending a crafting skill point. This should remove the objective mention from the Unlock Menu when inspecting the Kitchen Planter. Objectives - The 'Pitchfork Supplier' objective will now also award turf as a crafting resource.

- The 'Pitchfork Supplier' objective will now also award turf as a crafting resource. Objectives - The 'Axe Smith' objective will now also award coal and steel as a crafting resource.

- The 'Axe Smith' objective will now also award coal and steel as a crafting resource. UI - Removed the 'in development' disclaimer in anticipation for the release update.

- Removed the 'in development' disclaimer in anticipation for the release update. UI - The direct sell confirmation window will now omit the accept button instead of disabling it as the latter would cause issues.

- The direct sell confirmation window will now omit the accept button instead of disabling it as the latter would cause issues. UI - Moved wall and crafting categories in the unlock menu to be more noticeable as people tend to easily miss them.

- Moved wall and crafting categories in the unlock menu to be more noticeable as people tend to easily miss them. UI - Added Exit to Desktop button.

- Added Exit to Desktop button. Setting - Community - Added an option to allow the game to continue running while in the background.

Fixes

Art - Tweaked the small, medium, and tall torch for better compatibility across platforms.

- Tweaked the small, medium, and tall torch for better compatibility across platforms. Art - Moved a terrain tree as it was clipping through walls on a large map.

- Moved a terrain tree as it was clipping through walls on a large map. Audio - Community - Lowering the audio sliders would set the volume at -60dB instead of the lowest possible engine value of -80dB.

- Community - Lowering the audio sliders would set the volume at -60dB instead of the lowest possible engine value of -80dB. Code - Fixed a rare issue that could prevent crafting unlocks if unlock skillpoints happened to go below zero.

- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent crafting unlocks if unlock skillpoints happened to go below zero. Commissions - Community - Placing the initial commission board could cause a critical error if the available commissions are null.

- Community - Placing the initial commission board could cause a critical error if the available commissions are null. Cosmetics - Max crafting outfits should now also unlock matching boots.

- Max crafting outfits should now also unlock matching boots. Customers - When customers went home they would destroy the NPC object instead of the associated gameobject. This would likely cause an error.

- When customers went home they would destroy the NPC object instead of the associated gameobject. This would likely cause an error. Customers - Dismissing a customer will now disable the outline instead of disabling the interactable as the latter could lead to a critical error.

- Dismissing a customer will now disable the outline instead of disabling the interactable as the latter could lead to a critical error. Effects - The snowmask is now also applied to the main menu background shops.

- The snowmask is now also applied to the main menu background shops. Effects - The snowmask would repeat instead of clamp which would look strange on foliage outside of the shop bounds.

- The snowmask would repeat instead of clamp which would look strange on foliage outside of the shop bounds. Effects - Added snowmask padding and offset to fix clamping issues.

- Added snowmask padding and offset to fix clamping issues. Effects - Dismissing a customer would leave a grayed outline visible until it walked out of the player's awareness radius.

- Dismissing a customer would leave a grayed outline visible until it walked out of the player's awareness radius. Effects - Fixed a critical snowmask error by removing a race condition.

- Fixed a critical snowmask error by removing a race condition. Effects - A recent performance improvement change broke the snow effect on outside furniture when within interact range. The snow effect should reapply if that is the case.

- A recent performance improvement change broke the snow effect on outside furniture when within interact range. The snow effect should reapply if that is the case. Effects - Community - Planters should no longer revert their soil material when walking out of interact range.

- Community - Planters should no longer revert their soil material when walking out of interact range. Effects - Round bushes would not toggle waviness when placed.

- Round bushes would not toggle waviness when placed. Effects - Placing bushes outside during winter would not make them appear snowey.

- Placing bushes outside during winter would not make them appear snowey. Effects - The stove's fire animation should now use scaled time.

- The stove's fire animation should now use scaled time. Effects - Reverted change to the interactable class responsible for outlines as caching the materials would cause highlighting issues across different furniture states.

- Reverted change to the interactable class responsible for outlines as caching the materials would cause highlighting issues across different furniture states. Effects - The watered material on a planter would reset when picked up.

- The watered material on a planter would reset when picked up. Employee - Fixed issue where employees would stop restocking.

- Fixed issue where employees would stop restocking. Graphics - Removed several missing entries from the shader variant collection.

- Removed several missing entries from the shader variant collection. Graphics - Enabling either screen space ambient occlusion or depth of field should now enable the creation of a depth texture as both effects rely on it in different ways.

- Enabling either screen space ambient occlusion or depth of field should now enable the creation of a depth texture as both effects rely on it in different ways. Lighting - Terrain has been cut into smaller chunks to adress an issue with lighting.

- Terrain has been cut into smaller chunks to adress an issue with lighting. Saving - Added fallback for when files would not be able to be saved in the steam folder, this should stop the crashing on bootup for some people.

- Added fallback for when files would not be able to be saved in the steam folder, this should stop the crashing on bootup for some people. UI - The furniture cost label would show the wrong position for a single frame when placing furniture.

- The furniture cost label would show the wrong position for a single frame when placing furniture. UI - The objectives counter would not update when gaining, completing, or failing an objective.

- The objectives counter would not update when gaining, completing, or failing an objective. UI - The layout price label would appear in the wrong position after buying furniture.

- The layout price label would appear in the wrong position after buying furniture. UI - Planters that can be unlocked through objectives had duplicate objective listings in the details panel of the unlock menu.

- Planters that can be unlocked through objectives had duplicate objective listings in the details panel of the unlock menu. UI - The Stucco & Brick Archway did not have all preview materials set which could result in an error.

- The Stucco & Brick Archway did not have all preview materials set which could result in an error. UI - Fixed the firepit previews in the unlock menu.

- Fixed the firepit previews in the unlock menu. UI - Attempting to load a corrupted save file would prompt a window that would cause issues once closed with a controller.

- Attempting to load a corrupted save file would prompt a window that would cause issues once closed with a controller. UI - Appeal level would not correctly set itself when losing an appeal level.

- Appeal level would not correctly set itself when losing an appeal level. UI - Objectives that turned inactive should no longer have their animation routines be cancelled when subsequently called to be shown.

- Objectives that turned inactive should no longer have their animation routines be cancelled when subsequently called to be shown. UI - Attempting to favorite furniture while the filter returned no options would cause an error.

- Attempting to favorite furniture while the filter returned no options would cause an error. UI - It should no longer be possible to upgrade a display using a controller if the upgrade button is not visible.

- It should no longer be possible to upgrade a display using a controller if the upgrade button is not visible. UI - The normal difficulty was not using the correct image preview.

- The normal difficulty was not using the correct image preview. UI - Fixed floor previews and descriptions in the unlock menu.

- Fixed floor previews and descriptions in the unlock menu. UI - Added 4 missing floor unlock IDs.

- Added 4 missing floor unlock IDs. UI - The snowy keyword setter should no longer call the awake function when instantiated for use in the UI.

- The snowy keyword setter should no longer call the awake function when instantiated for use in the UI. UI - Fixed an issue where the employee preview would be blurry.

- Fixed an issue where the employee preview would be blurry. UI - Added several checks to inspecting employee details in the employee menu to prevent an out of range error.

- Added several checks to inspecting employee details in the employee menu to prevent an out of range error. UI - Updated credits section.

- Updated credits section. UI - Pressing menu hotkeys while a menu is open should no longer cause the game to unpause.

Performance