Weekly Update: a NEW ECONOMY UPDATE 🪙

You spoke and we listened.

Looks like we confused things with the in-game store having 2 currencies, SCRAPS and KREDS.

So, for now, we’re getting rid of KREDS!

Don’t worry anyone with KREDS will have them converted to SCRAPS at quite a favorable rate! (Please contact us if you have any issues with this and we’ll sort it out ASAP).

This means that EVERYTHING in the store can now be earned and unlocked using SCRAPS.

Oh, and we’ve tweaked the SCRAP earn rate as it was, well… a bit off, to say the least!

Now you don’t have to spend a penny/cent/yuan to get anything else – just play the game!

We’re just 6 guys & girls trying to make a fun game, we know we haven’t got it right just yet, but bear with us as we add in your feedback – we want to make this a game you want to play!

More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!

Follow us on our Socials:

DISCORD

TWITTER

REDDIT

INSTAGRAM

FACEBOOK

YOUTUBE

TIKTOK

TWITCH